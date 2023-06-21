Beyonce's Anger Is Palpable During Onstage Blunder (But She Still Doesn't Miss A Beat)
Beyoncé recently dealt with a major inconvenience during her Renaissance World Tour. Queen Bey hasn't even come close to finishing up her brand-new tour, but we're not rushing things. Since the tour started on May 17, Beyoncé has performed several tracks from "Renaissance," including "Break My Soul," "Alien Superstar," and "Heated." She's also performed some of her classic hits like "Diva," "Love on Top." and "Partition." Over the past few weeks, celebs from all age groups have secured their spot in the crowd. According to Capital FM, Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, and Leonardo DiCaprio are just a few of the biggest stars who've been caught grooving to Beyonce's most recent offerings.
The publication also highlighted Blue Ivy Carter's participation. Just like with Beyoncé's performance in Dubai, Blue Ivy has continued to dance backup for her mother. And while Blue Ivy hasn't appeared on every date, fans have already started to anticipate when she'll show her face. Unfortunately, the tour hasn't been a completely smooth experience. Recently, Beyoncé had trouble finding her way off of her lustrous horse, which she rides on during select songs. And let's just say, she was definitely not in a laughing mood!
Beyoncé channeled her anger in her performance
Beyoncé ran into a couple of issues during her recent performance of "Summer Renaissance." During previous performances, Beyonce sailed over the crowd for the majority of the song. In this video, Beyoncé and her horse ascended to unspeakable heights as she belted out the song's addictive lyrics. But she definitely wasn't putting on a one-woman show. In this clip, three crewmen worked together to securely fasten Beyoncé to the harness. After she was strapped in, Beyoncé sang the remainder of the song while enjoying an eagle-eyed view of the crowd. Near the song's end, crew members slowly lowered Beyoncé onto solid ground as they released confetti into the venue.
Unfortunately, things went left during her most recent performance. Eventually, Beyoncé sought help from a crewman but became angry when he wasn't able to correct whatever was keeping her from executing her original vision. While Beyoncé continued to perform, she couldn't really hide her displeasure and looked rather peeved for most of the video. According to Page Six, Beyoncé' eventually mouthed the words "Oh my God" to an unidentified worker. And while the annoyance was clearly evident in her voice, it just made for a more impassioned vocal performance. Hopefully, Beyoncé will be able to incorporate the proper ending into the show again soon.