Beyonce's Anger Is Palpable During Onstage Blunder (But She Still Doesn't Miss A Beat)

Beyoncé recently dealt with a major inconvenience during her Renaissance World Tour. Queen Bey hasn't even come close to finishing up her brand-new tour, but we're not rushing things. Since the tour started on May 17, Beyoncé has performed several tracks from "Renaissance," including "Break My Soul," "Alien Superstar," and "Heated." She's also performed some of her classic hits like "Diva," "Love on Top." and "Partition." Over the past few weeks, celebs from all age groups have secured their spot in the crowd. According to Capital FM, Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, and Leonardo DiCaprio are just a few of the biggest stars who've been caught grooving to Beyonce's most recent offerings.

The publication also highlighted Blue Ivy Carter's participation. Just like with Beyoncé's performance in Dubai, Blue Ivy has continued to dance backup for her mother. And while Blue Ivy hasn't appeared on every date, fans have already started to anticipate when she'll show her face. Unfortunately, the tour hasn't been a completely smooth experience. Recently, Beyoncé had trouble finding her way off of her lustrous horse, which she rides on during select songs. And let's just say, she was definitely not in a laughing mood!