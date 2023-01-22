Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert

Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).

And while the exclusive event was out of reach for most of Beyoncé's fans, everyone pretty much followed along with the event on social media, despite a prior no-phones policy, per Insider. And what an experience it was! In addition to delivering rich, smooth vocals Beyoncé treated fans to a visually appealing presentation, including multi-level tiers, artsy backgrounds, and a stunning fireworks display. Unfortunately, the performance contained minimal dancing, likely a result of her rumored recent foot surgery. Beyoncé also didn't perform any of the songs from "Renaissance," her most recent album, which she has yet to promote in virtually any way.

With that said, Beyoncé's fans were still thoroughly entertained. However, they were particularly pleased when Beyoncé's oldest, Blue Ivy Carter hit the stage.