Beyoncé's Oscars Performance Had A Hidden Guest Star

Beyoncé has always been one to make her loved ones her collaborators. After all, some of Bey's biggest hits, like "Crazy In Love" and "Drunk In Love," feature someone she's in love with — her husband, rap mogul Jay-Z.

Since becoming a mother, Beyoncé has also welcomed her family into her shine as a music legend. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy, has made standout appearances alongside her mother. Whether it's her red carpet appearances or courtside hangouts with her A-list parents, Blue Ivy's sass has always captivated the attention of the Beyhive. Meanwhile, the famous daughter's talents have also been spotlighted in Beyoncé's work as an artist.

Blue Ivy was notably featured in Beyoncé's acclaimed 2019 live album, "Homecoming," offering her vocals on "Lift Every Voice And Sing." Blue Ivy's presence as an entertainer further stood out to Beyoncé's fans through her involvement in the album "The Lion King: The Gift," which accompanied the release of the reimagined Disney film in 2019. Blue Ivy can be seen scene-stealing in Beyoncé's music video, "Spirit + Bigger." At the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Blue Ivy made her Oscars debut as a hidden guest star in Beyoncé's ceremony-opening performance.