RHOA: A Look At Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Relationship History

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's bitter split saw another Bravo romance bite the dust — and while it might have been overshadowed by Scandoval, there's still a lot to unpack here. The pair called time out on their 11-year relationship in May 2023, with their financial and legal woes potentially being to blame. TMZ reported that the Biermanns owe the IRS over $1 million in previously unpaid taxes, and their Alpharetta, GA home is said to be up for foreclosure. Money problems are enough to drive a wedge between any couple, but fans were still surprised to hear the Biermanns were calling it quits. The face of Bravo, Andy Cohen, sent his condolences to the once-happy couple on his SiriusXM radio show, "Andy Cohen Live" (via ET). "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They were a couple that I thought ... were in it for the long haul. I was very surprised and I am sorry to hear that," he said.

Ever since the filing, the Biermann divorce has turned acrimonious, from accusations that Kim is a "compulsive gambler" to claims that Kroy is a "manipulator" who displays "toxic behavior." But Kim has been on the relationship merry-go-round before Kroy, and likely will be again.

As we say goodbye to the era of #KimAndKroy, we're taking a walk down memory lane to reflect on Kim's relationship history. If you have trouble remembering her love life before Kroy, you're probably not alone. Here's a refresher on her previous significant others.