RHOA: A Look At Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Relationship History
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's bitter split saw another Bravo romance bite the dust — and while it might have been overshadowed by Scandoval, there's still a lot to unpack here. The pair called time out on their 11-year relationship in May 2023, with their financial and legal woes potentially being to blame. TMZ reported that the Biermanns owe the IRS over $1 million in previously unpaid taxes, and their Alpharetta, GA home is said to be up for foreclosure. Money problems are enough to drive a wedge between any couple, but fans were still surprised to hear the Biermanns were calling it quits. The face of Bravo, Andy Cohen, sent his condolences to the once-happy couple on his SiriusXM radio show, "Andy Cohen Live" (via ET). "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They were a couple that I thought ... were in it for the long haul. I was very surprised and I am sorry to hear that," he said.
Ever since the filing, the Biermann divorce has turned acrimonious, from accusations that Kim is a "compulsive gambler" to claims that Kroy is a "manipulator" who displays "toxic behavior." But Kim has been on the relationship merry-go-round before Kroy, and likely will be again.
As we say goodbye to the era of #KimAndKroy, we're taking a walk down memory lane to reflect on Kim's relationship history. If you have trouble remembering her love life before Kroy, you're probably not alone. Here's a refresher on her previous significant others.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann once dated a married man
Let's kick things off with Kim Zolciak-Biermann's first marriage to Daniel Toce in 2001. According to Life & Style, Toce's legal record was marred with charges including larceny, illegal sexual conduct and misdemeanors. (The fact that he didn't get arrested during his marriage to Zolciak-Biermann is hardly a glowing recommendation.) Toce is the father of Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Ariana — but given his brush-ins with the law, their union didn't last long. A few months after marrying Toce, the Bravo star filed for divorce, with both parties filing restraining orders. The divorce was finalized in 2003.
Maybe she didn't learn her lesson about toxic men, because Zolciak-Biermann went from Toce to a real estate mogul named Lee Najjar, who was married to someone else at the time of their relationship. When "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" hit the air in 2008, Zolciak-Biermann referred to Najjar as "Big Poppa," in an attempt to keep his real identity under wraps. She was perhaps slightly delusional about her belief that "Big Poppa" would leave his wife for her, at one point even flaunting a ring on that finger. But by 2009, the two ended their affair, with Zolciak-Biermann telling Us Weekly, "At the end of the day, he will always be the love of my life, but it's time for me to move on."
Currently, Najjar is still married to his wife, so Zolciak-Biermann was right to cut her losses.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann had a same-sex relationship
Bravo fans know that Kim Zolciak-Biermann met her most recent husband Kroy Biermann at a charity event after she parted ways with Lee Najjar, but she also dated in between those two men. Surprisingly, it was a same-sex relationship. The woman in question was DJ Tracy Young, and Kim dismissed their eight-month romance as "a one-time deal" (via Page Six). "I never thought I would come to see her as a liar and a fame-obsessed coattail rider ... That chapter of my life is done with," the reality star wrote on her blog. Understandably, Young did not take kindly to this portrayal. "She's a liar," the DJ fired back, adding "She said she wanted to marry me. She asked me to have a baby with her." Things turned nasty during a 2018 "RHOA" reunion, which led Young to brand Kim "homophobic" on Twitter.
After putting Young in the rearview mirror, Kim moved on with former football star Kroy. They wed in 2011 and went on to welcome four children: KJ, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. Per People, Kroy also legally adopted Kim's daughters from previous relationships, Ariana and Brielle. Kim has never publicly disclosed the identity of Brielle's biological father, but we imagine Brielle considers Kroy to be her father. Divorce is often hardest on children, and it certainly seems to be true here. "They are a very tight-knit family and this isn't easy for any of the children," a source shared.