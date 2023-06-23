The Tragedy Of Ray Lewis Explained

Since its inception, the National Football League (NFL) has created some of the most recognized and lauded figures in the sports world –– including the likes of Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Peyton Manning, and Reggie White. One player that has left an unforgettable mark on the NFL and the sports industry as a whole is Ray Lewis. Hailing from Florida, the popular middle linebacker first made waves when he was drafted to play football at the University of Miami. In an interview with ESPN's "The Herd," Lewis revealed that his recruitment for the team happened by chance. "I had no offer on the table," he explained. "Dennis Erikson of Kathleen High School called four days before signing day, and I walked into the office, and he was crying, and he looked at me, and he said Miami just gave you a full scholarship."

Following three years at the Florida-based school and a lauded performance track record, Lewis was given another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he was drafted in 1996 to play for the NFL Baltimore Ravens — who were going into their inaugural season. "I will say this, and now that I look back on it to be the beginning of something, it's really special," he said in a video for the Baltimore Raven's YouTube account. While Lewis' professional football career was full of extraordinary accolades, the Super Bowl MVP honoree has also been subjected to tragedy. Join us as we take a deep dive into some of his most challenging moments.