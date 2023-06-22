Clark Haggans, Former Steelers Super Bowl Champion, Dead At 46

Retired Pittsburgh Steeler, 46-year-old Clark Haggans has died, according to AP News. The publication reported that Haggans' alma mater, Colorado State University, confirmed his passing on June 21. The university referred to Haggans as "one of the greatest defensive players in program history and the program's career record holder for sacks," according to CNN. While Haggan's official cause of death hasn't been determined, the coroner doesn't believe foul play played a role in his death. "The Cause and Manner of Death are pending further investigation," read the coroner's statement. "No foul play is evident in this case and an updated press release will be made, once the investigation is completed."

Haggans played most of his 13-season career with the Steelers, although he was eventually traded to the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. According to USA Today, Haggans played in at least one Super Bowl for each team. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers took home the ultimate prize in 2006. Given that Haggans is one of the many athletes who've died in 2023, his fans are now banding together to share their favorite memories about the former NFL star.