Clark Haggans, Former Steelers Super Bowl Champion, Dead At 46
Retired Pittsburgh Steeler, 46-year-old Clark Haggans has died, according to AP News. The publication reported that Haggans' alma mater, Colorado State University, confirmed his passing on June 21. The university referred to Haggans as "one of the greatest defensive players in program history and the program's career record holder for sacks," according to CNN. While Haggan's official cause of death hasn't been determined, the coroner doesn't believe foul play played a role in his death. "The Cause and Manner of Death are pending further investigation," read the coroner's statement. "No foul play is evident in this case and an updated press release will be made, once the investigation is completed."
Haggans played most of his 13-season career with the Steelers, although he was eventually traded to the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. According to USA Today, Haggans played in at least one Super Bowl for each team. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers took home the ultimate prize in 2006. Given that Haggans is one of the many athletes who've died in 2023, his fans are now banding together to share their favorite memories about the former NFL star.
Clark Haggans will be greatly missed
Clark Haggans' fans and teammates have begun to let the world know just how impactful he was. Matt Leinart, Haggans' former Steelers teammate tweeted, "D***. Just saw the news of my teammate Clark Haggans. Was a good one man. RIP brother!" One of Haggans' fans tweeted, "Clark Haggans' life was obviously so much more than one Super Bowl or the game of football. But he was a key piece to some great Steelers' defenses. Nine sacks in 2005. Took down Matt Hasselbeck on the opening drive of SB 40. Rest in Peace, Clark. #Steelers." The Twitter account for Reese's Senior Bowl tweeted, "We are saddened to here of the passing of @CSUFootball and Senior Bowl alum Clark Haggans. The #Steelers drafted Haggans in the 5th round of the 2000 NFL Draft becoming a star in Pittsburgh. Haggans' Steelers won the Super Bowl in 2005, recording a career-high 9 sacks that year."
Chris Hoke, who also once played with Haggans has also commented. "Clark was an amazing football player but also just an amazing person, a great friend. This is a tough one to swallow," said Hoke during a 93.7 The Fan interview (via Steelers Depot). He continued, "The thing about Clark is that he was pure energy. The guy radiated energy every single day. That's what I love about Clark. SI has reported that Haggans has two children, a son and a daughter. They did not mention a significant other.