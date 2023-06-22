Tallulah Willis' Engagement To Dillon Buss Was Called Off At The Worst Moment

In a candid essay for Vogue, published in May 2023, Tallulah Willis confirmed that she and her fiancé, Dillon Buss, had called off their engagement over a year after the pair announced their plans to marry. In the essay, Tallulah revealed that she was "dumped" by Buss shortly after her father, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with aphasia in the spring of 2022 — and while she herself was battling anorexia nervosa. Recalling their split, Tallulah said that she entered a rehabilitation facility in Texas and was later diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, or BPD. "In fact what happened was that in June of last year, my boyfriend, who was by then my fiancé, dumped me, and my family stepped in as they had done before and sent me to Driftwood Recovery, in Texas," she wrote. "I was introduced to a variety of therapies, my medication was retooled, and I was given a new diagnosis."

Detailing her struggle with anorexia, Tallulah said that she'd dropped down to an alarming 84 pounds in the weeks leading to their breakup. "I was always freezing. I was calling mobile IV teams to come to my house, and I couldn't walk in my Los Angeles neighborhood because I was afraid of not having a place to sit down and catch my breath," she recalled. "My family and friends were terrified." In addition to battling anorexia and BPD, Tallulah also got candid about her past struggle with depression and being diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, at the age of 25.