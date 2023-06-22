Kim Kardashian Can't Quit Blushing Over Who She's Crushing On Since Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian is crushing hard on a man in her life, but she's being super withholding about his identity. Let's face it, Kardashian and Pete Davidson don't seem interested in reliving the joys of their past relationship. In case you weren't keeping up with important news in 2022, the two broke up last August. And even though Davidson and Kardashian interacted at the Met Gala, the exes haven't made any noticeable effort to get back together.

Davidson, for example, is in a committed relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, whose comments in her May 2023 Nylon feature suggest they're in it for the long haul. "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred," shared Wonders. She doesn't even seem too fazed by the public interest in their romance. "I feel like I'm still on my own path," added Wonders. "My life hasn't changed that much."

Could Kardashian be gearing up for a relationship of her own? That's ultimately up to her, but she certainly has a possible suitor in mind.