Kim Kardashian Can't Quit Blushing Over Who She's Crushing On Since Pete Davidson Split
Kim Kardashian is crushing hard on a man in her life, but she's being super withholding about his identity. Let's face it, Kardashian and Pete Davidson don't seem interested in reliving the joys of their past relationship. In case you weren't keeping up with important news in 2022, the two broke up last August. And even though Davidson and Kardashian interacted at the Met Gala, the exes haven't made any noticeable effort to get back together.
Davidson, for example, is in a committed relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, whose comments in her May 2023 Nylon feature suggest they're in it for the long haul. "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred," shared Wonders. She doesn't even seem too fazed by the public interest in their romance. "I feel like I'm still on my own path," added Wonders. "My life hasn't changed that much."
Could Kardashian be gearing up for a relationship of her own? That's ultimately up to her, but she certainly has a possible suitor in mind.
Kim Kardashian recently chatted with Hailey Bieber on "Who's In My Bathroom," and revealed that an A-lister in her life has her totally sprung. Bieber asked, "If you had to choose, who is your current celebrity crush?" But Kardashian wouldn't reveal a name. "I almost want to take a drink because I kind of want it to come true," said Kardashian. Once the beauty mogul revealed that the nameless man didn't know she was into him, Bieber offered her support. "Okay, so she has a crush. She just doesn't want to say. Hmm. That's cute for you," she said.
Kardashian and Bieber also broached other topics. During one segment, Bieber revealed that Kardashian was one reason she managed to get her beauty brand, Rhode, up and running. "I remember, in the beginning of this, the first person I called for any advice was you," said Bieber (via People). "And I was like, 'Hey, I really don't want to bother you, but like, this is my idea and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How would I start?' Because I really wanted to do it from the ground up." Kardashian also gave Bieber step-by-step advice about how to craft a company that aligned with her brand. Gotta love girl power!