Whatever Happened To Gretchen Wilson?

Gretchen Wilson was undoubtedly one of the biggest Nashville stars of the 2000s. She scored three consecutive number-one albums on the Hot Country Albums, with "All Jacked Up" even reaching pole position on the Billboard 200. And the Illinois native received 10 Grammy Award nominations, picking up Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Redneck Woman."

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about the hit song, Wilson affirmed that she was simply speaking her own truth in the lyrics — one that many other women could likely relate to but weren't exactly hearing in other country songs at that time. "A redneck woman is hard-working, she's raising a family and holding down a job at the same time and is proud of who she is, no matter what," she said. That sentiment can certainly be applied to the highs and lows of the musician and proud mom's entire career.

At the end of the decade, she left Sony's Columbia Nashville to form her own Redneck Records label, and Wilson's success began to dwindle. She hasn't come close to hitting the top spot on any kind of chart and the Grammys panel hasn't recognized her since 2011. So what exactly happened to the one-time country music favorite? Well, Wilson has certainly had her fair share of drama, but she's also still out there performing the ballsy country music she made her name with — proud of who she is, no matter what. Here's a look at her recent life story.