Kamala Harris' Post-White House Lifestyle Is Sure To Kill Trump Inside

Kamala Harris may have lost out on becoming the president of the United States, but she's winning in life while rubbing elbows with A-list celebrities. As reported by Page Six, the former veep hung out at New York City's Polo Bar during SNL's huge 50th anniversary weekend. While attending along with her husband and former second gentleman Doug Emhoff, she was surrounded by Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, and John Hamm, so Harris was in good company. In case you missed it, SNL 50 was a completely star-studded event over the weekend of February 14-16, 2025, with a medley of singers giving a concert on Valentine's Day, followed by the long-running sketch show the following day that included past and current "Saturday Night Live" actors.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent the weekend in Florida, with an appearance at the Daytona 500 on February 16. His last big public outing was at the Super Bowl LIX, where he was spotted with his daughter Ivanka Trump and Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints. Seeing as how Donald loves a good fanfare, he was probably feeling FOMO at not being invited to SNL 50. While Harris wasn't seen at the show (though she has appeared on the iconic sketch comedy show in the past), her New York City visit may give a clue as to what her post-White House life is going to look like.