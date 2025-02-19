Kamala Harris' Post-White House Lifestyle Is Sure To Kill Trump Inside
Kamala Harris may have lost out on becoming the president of the United States, but she's winning in life while rubbing elbows with A-list celebrities. As reported by Page Six, the former veep hung out at New York City's Polo Bar during SNL's huge 50th anniversary weekend. While attending along with her husband and former second gentleman Doug Emhoff, she was surrounded by Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, and John Hamm, so Harris was in good company. In case you missed it, SNL 50 was a completely star-studded event over the weekend of February 14-16, 2025, with a medley of singers giving a concert on Valentine's Day, followed by the long-running sketch show the following day that included past and current "Saturday Night Live" actors.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent the weekend in Florida, with an appearance at the Daytona 500 on February 16. His last big public outing was at the Super Bowl LIX, where he was spotted with his daughter Ivanka Trump and Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints. Seeing as how Donald loves a good fanfare, he was probably feeling FOMO at not being invited to SNL 50. While Harris wasn't seen at the show (though she has appeared on the iconic sketch comedy show in the past), her New York City visit may give a clue as to what her post-White House life is going to look like.
Clues that Kamala Harris may move to New York City
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's trip to New York City may have been a little bit of business mixed with pleasure. According to Page Six, the former second gentleman was seen in January visiting a luxury apartment building on West 61st Street that costs $20,000 a month. A source told the publication that they had heard Harris and Emhoff, who live incredibly lavish lives, were planning on living on both the East and West coasts following the 2025 election. Although the former veep wasn't with her husband at the time of his visit, another insider shared that he was perusing possible homes for himself and Harris.
Harris' possible bicoastal lifestyle makes sense, as she was recently signed with Creative Artists Agency, which had also scooped up Joe Biden early in February, per The Hollywood Reporter. It's unclear whether she'll stay in politics but there is talk that she will write another book, which may bolster her popularity for the 2028 election. Keith Urbahn of the literary agency Javelin thinks this is the chance for Harris to make waves. "There's a version of this book that is full of platitudes but safe, and then there's a version that reinvents her to lead a Democratic Party in need of rebuilding. She gets a payday either way, but only the latter gets her a second shot at the presidency," he told NBC.