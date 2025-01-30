Kamala Harris And Doug Emhoff Live Incredibly Lavish Lives
Kamala Harris put her heart and soul into the 2024 presidential race and was undoubtedly crushed by her loss. Following her defeat, she withdrew from the spotlight to recuperate and plan her next move. As of this writing, Harris has yet to announce if that includes a third shot at the top spot, but one thing's for sure, she'll continue living it large either way.
Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are equally at home in Hollywood as in Washington. Before taking on the mantle of second gentleman, Emhoff was a successful entertainment lawyer with a roster of high-profile clients. Meanwhile, before Harris entered the world of politics, she was a hotshot attorney who worked her way up to San Francisco DA, then California AG.
Considering their past careers, it's little surprise that the two have a healthy bank balance. Emhoff's and Harris' net worth is estimated to be $8 million, which, as Forbes notes, is around 20 times that of other couples their age. Still, Harris' salary as vice president was relatively modest, given the headaches, stress, and pressure that accompanies the gig. CBS News notes that a 2019 budget freeze resulted in a pay cap of $235,100. That's a fortune by the average Joe earnings standard but falls short of the Supreme Court chief justice and associate justices' salaries, at $300,000 and $298,500, respectively. However, money was never a political motivator, and Harris is doing just fine. In fact, given Harris and Emhoff's incredibly lavish lives, she's clearly doing more than fine.
Harris and Emhoff's pricy pads
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff waved goodbye to Number One Observatory Circle in northwestern Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025. The three-story Victorian-style property has been the official home to vice presidents since 1977, and it's renowned for its architectural beauty. Before moving in, Harris hired interior designer Sheila Bridges to add some unique touches and update the decor to suit her tastes better.
"The house needed to reflect her California sensibilities and a more modern aesthetic," Bridges told The Washington Post in February 2023. "Some of the colors come from the landscape, the house has incredible gardens. I wanted it to have a modern feel and lots of interesting details reflecting the vice president's cultural heritage from India and Africa,"
Luckily for the Harris and Emhoff, they didn't have to spend any time house hunting after vacating Washington. They had their $5.3 million, 3,500-square-foot Brentwood home ready and waiting for them to move straight back into. With four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a pool, there's plenty of room for Harris to enjoy some much-needed post-campaign R&R. Meanwhile, Harris and Emhoff may be taking their luxurious life back on the road again. According to Page Six, Emhoff was spotted checking out a $20,000-a-month three-bedroom condo on the Upper West Side in early January 2025.
Harris and Emhoff's famous friends
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's Hollywood roots run deep. During his time as an entertainment lawyer, Emhoff worked with a slew of high-profile clients, from an Oscar-winning director to a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" husband (Kyle Richards' former other half, Mauricio Umansky, in case you were wondering) to the Taco Bell Chihuahua. And Harris has a veritable who's who of Hollywood on speed dial. That was evident by the celebs who came out in support of her after it was announced she was taking over from Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate.
Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell, Alanis Morissette, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga were among the A-listers. Oh, and Taylor Swift, whose endorsement of Harris caused a MAGA meltdown. "You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor; hope you enjoyed them while you had them," Megyn Kelly sniped on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in September 2024.
Meanwhile, the celeb train made multiple Harris campaign stops. Eminem popped up in Detroit; Megan Thee Stallion in Atlanta; and Stevie Wonder in Georgia. Kerry Washington attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and Oprah Winfrey wowed the crowds in Pennsylvania.
Harris' closet of designer duds
Kamala Harris has graced the cover of Vogue magazine twice. Something that irks the MAGA club, given that Melania Trump was consistently snubbed by the fashion bible during her time as first lady. There was controversy over Harris' first Vogue cover. Many believed the image that was used, of her clad in sneakers and a casual suit, was too informal and lacked the gravitas the subject deserved. The second cover nailed it, though, featuring Harris reclining in her own Gabriela Hearst suit and Tiffany earrings.
Harris knew her clothing would be under scrutiny during her time in office. For the most part, she kept things simple and monochrome, relying on the tried and tested pantsuit favored by female politicians worldwide. Still, Harris consistently added her own touch, especially regarding footwear, most notably her trademark Converse sneakers. Still, simple doesn't equate to thrifty.
The former VP has an expansive closet packed full of designer duds. Some of Harris' outfits cost a wild amount of money, like the $3,630 Pamella Roland sleeveless sequin-stripe gown she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2015 and the $3,950 Monique Lhuillier sheath dress she wore to the 45th NAACP Image Awards in 2014. Even Harris' seemingly more regular, casual daytime outfits don't come cheap, such as her Michael Kors Collection beige trench and Carolina Herrera wide lapel coat ($2,890 and $3,190 respectively).
Harris and Emhoff's luxury vacays
After an intensely grueling and bruising presidential campaign, if anybody deserved a vacation, it was Kamala Harris. And, she took one, a very luxurious one, albeit for only a brief six nights.
According to the Daily Mail, following her defeat to Donald Trump, Harris and Doug Emhoff jetted off to the Aloha State, where they hunkered down in style, paying $1,300 a night to stay in a gorgeous, sprawling, $7 million, 5,200 sq. ft, five-bedroom oceanfront home in Kamuela on the Big Island.
It seems hard to believe, but some slammed Harris for getting out of Dodge for a few days. "The vice president has taken time off to go spend time with her family. I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I think she deserves some time to be with her family and to have some downtime," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fired back at reporters questioning Harris' decision to get away. "She has worked very hard over the last four years, and her taking a couple of days to be with her family — good for her."
Harris and Emhoff's fancy fine dining
Kamala Harris is open about her love of cooking and entertaining at home. "The Sunday family dinner is my thing to stay focused and keep some normalcy," Harris said on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in April 2023. "I am a very good cook," she continued. "... One day, I'm going to write a cookbook. I've started to actually write my recipes because the kids, my husband, will always say, 'Why don't you write down your recipes?' And I realized I probably should start doing that."
Still, the politician also likes to mix things up by dining out at some very luxurious and exclusive eateries. When they're in Los Angeles, Harris and Doug Emhoff love to chow down at Toscana. The pricey Italian restaurant, famed for its $48 black truffle pizza and $98 steaks, is just blocks from their home in Brentwood. They're also regulars at the celeb hotspot Craigs, which holds a special place in their hearts as it was the scene of their first date.
Meanwhile, when hanging out in D.C., Harris and Emhoff like to visit the Italian eatery Centrolina Mercato e Osteria, where a plate of ravioli will set you back $34. They're also regulars at Cafe Milano, which is "where the world's most powerful people go," according to The New York Times. And they favor Le Diplomate. The upscale French dinery was where the couple made their public dining debut with Joe Biden and Jill Biden following his presidential win in 2020.