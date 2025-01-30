Kamala Harris And Doug Emhoff Live Incredibly Lavish Lives

Kamala Harris put her heart and soul into the 2024 presidential race and was undoubtedly crushed by her loss. Following her defeat, she withdrew from the spotlight to recuperate and plan her next move. As of this writing, Harris has yet to announce if that includes a third shot at the top spot, but one thing's for sure, she'll continue living it large either way.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are equally at home in Hollywood as in Washington. Before taking on the mantle of second gentleman, Emhoff was a successful entertainment lawyer with a roster of high-profile clients. Meanwhile, before Harris entered the world of politics, she was a hotshot attorney who worked her way up to San Francisco DA, then California AG.

Considering their past careers, it's little surprise that the two have a healthy bank balance. Emhoff's and Harris' net worth is estimated to be $8 million, which, as Forbes notes, is around 20 times that of other couples their age. Still, Harris' salary as vice president was relatively modest, given the headaches, stress, and pressure that accompanies the gig. CBS News notes that a 2019 budget freeze resulted in a pay cap of $235,100. That's a fortune by the average Joe earnings standard but falls short of the Supreme Court chief justice and associate justices' salaries, at $300,000 and $298,500, respectively. However, money was never a political motivator, and Harris is doing just fine. In fact, given Harris and Emhoff's incredibly lavish lives, she's clearly doing more than fine.