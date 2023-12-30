Taylor Swift's 14 Power Plays That Reshaped The Music Business

In the annals of musical history, 2023 will be remembered as the year that Taylor Swift flexed her muscles and became a major force to be reckoned with. In fact, Swift's influence was felt well beyond the Billboard charts and stadiums that hosted her sold-out Eras tour. She also made a huge impact on the box office with her Eras tour concert film, while the tour itself spawned the kind of economic windfalls typically associated with such events as the Olympic games or the Super Bowl. And speaking of football, Swift's romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce gifted the NFL with some of its highest TV ratings ever — simply because Swifties who otherwise wouldn't watch football began tuning in to catch a glimpse of the singer supporting her beau during games.

Meanwhile, Forbes estimated that Swift's net worth had soared to $1.1 billion by the end of 2023, she became the most-streamed artist on both Spotify and Apple Music, and she was declared Time's 2023 Person of the Year. Furthermore, 2023 was the year Swift became the 11th person ever to chart 10 No. 1 hits in Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

As her fans well know, Swift didn't achieve all this success without huge talent and serious savvy, and her willingness to ignore conventional wisdom and forge her own path has paid huge dividends. For proof, read on for a look at 14 of Taylor Swift's power plays that reshaped the music business.