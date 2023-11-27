The Shady Side Of Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas has had quite a transformative career. From his days as a bright-eyed tween on Disney Channel to becoming one-third of the Jonas Brothers, Jonas went from child star to reputable musician. He also proved he could rock a stage without his brothers Nick and Kevin and embarked on his own successful solo career starting in 2011. Growing up in the spotlight comes with its hurdles, however, and he's had to dodge his fair share of media scrutiny over his personal life.

Ever since he debuted on Disney Channel in the early 2000s, fans have been enamored with much more than Joe's vocals. From his relationship with other Disney stars (most notably his ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato) to when exactly he chose to ditch his infamous purity ring, no stone has gone unturned as to what has been written about the "Sucker" singer.

That type of scrutiny takes a toll, and Joe has been vocal about the pressures that came with fame at an early age. As it goes with most Hollywood stars, sometimes the truth is much gritter than what fans see behind the veiled curtain Hollywood provides. In 2023, the former "Camp Rock" star made headlines when he filed for divorce from "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, beginning a nasty he-said-she-said battle that continues to dominate headlines. Joe may consider himself a "Sucker" in the lyrics he sings, but his real-world reality paints a far different picture. We're taking a look at all the reasons why Joe Jonas may be the shadiest Jonas brother.