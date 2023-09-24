The Untold Truth Of Joe Jonas

Over the last two decades, Joe Jonas has proven himself to be much more than a Disney kid. The Jonas Brothers (his band with brothers Nick and Kevin) has reached heights few expected, selling out stadiums and cranking out some truly iconic hits. After a tough split — during which Joe founded the band DNCE and started making dance-rock magic — the brothers came back stronger than ever. The more adult lyrics, slight rock edge, and definitively sexier vibe led to the band's first Grammy nomination since 2009 with their first No. 1 hit, "Sucker."

In addition to his music, Jonas has also become known for his trendsetting, boundaryless fashion. Unconventional suits, billowy blouses, flashy prints, pearl necklaces, denim-on-denim — anything goes for the style icon who hosted a 2022 New York Fashion Week party with Vogue. Other endeavors have included being a judge on "The Voice: Australia," filming an anti-littering PSA, partnering with Expedia to encourage post-COVID travel, hosting a travel show, and designing a gender-neutral sneaker for Koio.

And if you think those things are random, remember when he was on the celebrity dating show "The Choice," hosted by Cat Deeley? (Probably not.) A tabloid staple thanks to his sex symbol status and high-profile relationship with Sophie Turner (that is now ending in divorce), Jonas is seemingly everywhere nowadays. Still, there is plenty you may not know about the star. Here is the untold truth of Joe Jonas.