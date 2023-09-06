Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Bat Down Negative 'Narratives' In Official Divorce Announcement

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, according to TMZ. The report indicates that the former couple do have a prenuptial agreement in place and that Jonas is seeking joint custody of their two young daughters. The outlet has also reported that Jonas has been the primary caregiver for the kids, even taking them on the road with him as he tours with the Jonas Brothers. A source told the outlet that Jonas is more of a homebody but Turner wants to "party," which was one of the things that led to their split. Moreover, a report from Page Six indicated that Turner had been living her best life and the outlet even supplied photos of the "Game of Thrones" star "downing shots" at a bar in Birmingham, England, just days before her soon-to-be ex-husband's divorce filing.

However, on September 6, Jonas and Turner released a joint statement on Instagram, speaking out for the first time since rumors of marital trouble first surfaced over Labor Day weekend. The statement took aim at the chatter surrounding the reasons behind the divorce. "Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," it read. Interestingly, another source suggested something similar before this statement was posted.