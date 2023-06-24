Stars Who Ended Up With Their High School Sweetheart

Throughout Kendrick Lamar's long and successful rap career, he's always made sure of one thing. "You want to always, always have real people around you. Period," he said during an interview on "The Breakfast Club." "Whether it's male or female. Everyone that's been around me has been around since day one." And that group certainly includes his high school sweetheart, Whitney Alford.

The two began dating while attending Centennial High School in Compton, California, and got engaged in 2015. While they have kept their personal relationship on the private side over the years, Lamar's fans can still hear all about his love story in his music. For instance, fans have theorized that the rapper's first love song, "She Needs Me," was potentially written about Alford. After all, there are many similarities between the successful woman described in the lyrics and Lamar's real-life love: Five years after graduating high school, Alford went on to study accounting at California State University, and the two have been inseparable ever since, even through some hard times.

On his 2022 album "Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers," Lamar opened up about having been unfaithful to Alford, and his experiences with sex addiction. On Instagram, his other half thanked him for his honesty. "I'm proud of the work we've done individually and as a family ... Healing can begin." He even honored his family by placing Alford and their two children alongside him in the album artwork.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).