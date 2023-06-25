Bethenny Frankel Moved Out Of New York City After Her RHONY Exit
Bethenny Frankel rose to fame on "The Real Housewives of New York City" when she joined the Bravo franchise as a full-time cast member in its very first season. Frankel appeared on the show for three seasons before taking some time off, only to return in Season 7. After Season 11, however, Frankel decided that the show was no longer for her and decided to end her run. She told People in 2019, "It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride."
Frankel has done a number of other projects over the years, including starring in her very own talk show called "Bethenny," and starting her Skinnygirl brand, which was founded in 2009. These days, however, Frankel lives a more quiet life outside the hustle and bustle of New York City. A couple of years after she parted ways with "RHONY," Frankel moved out of Manhattan with her daughter, and she now calls Connecticut home. "I am a New York girl and I still love the Hamptons and I love New York," she told "Good Day New York" in 2022. Then she went on to explain the reason that she decided to leave the Big Apple.
Bethenny Frankel didn't feel 'safe' in New York City
In her interview with "Good Day New York," Bethenny Frankel admitted that she no longer felt safe living in New York City. "Listen, I keep wondering in the 70s I know it was like that, but no, I don't feel totally safe. I'm not going to lie. I walk with my daughter. We had multiple incidents. She cringes now. She won't walk down the street without digging into my hand ... Instagram makes it seem like it's vines outside restaurants and truffle cheese and everything is okay, but that's the social life, and the night-life. That's not what's going on day to day," she explained. And so, in 2020, Frankel sold her New York City condo, according to Bravo. At the time, her publicist confirmed that the former reality star would be keeping her home in the Hamptons. In early June, Frankel gave her fans an inside look at her home in Bridgehampton by way of TikTok. According to Entertainment Tonight, the home features five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.
As for her home in Connecticut, Frankel lives with her daughter, Bryn, as well as her fiance, Paul Bernon. She has also been flipping homes in the area as a sort of side gig, Architectural Digest reports.
Bethenny Frankel has no interest in rejoining The Real Housewives
Aside from the fact that Bethenny Frankel no longer calls New York City home, she has made it very clear that she doesn't want to be a part of the "Real Housewives" franchise anymore. "I'm just so proud of myself that I really can honestly say there is no amount of money to do something that you don't love. I'm now that person that can actually say, 'I've really taken so many things off the board to focus on what makes me happy and not do the things that don't," she said on an episode of her "Just B" podcast in May 2022.
Frankel hasn't completely kissed the franchise goodbye, however. Back in November 2022, she announced that she was launching a new podcast called "ReWives." In an interview with People, Frankel explained the purpose of her new broadcast. "I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn't want to do something derivative. I didn't just want to rewatch a show, scene by scene. So I thought 'How could I do this in an interesting way?' — not just having another Housewife talk about it to me like others do, but instead delving deeper. So it's really about the real dynamics that are going on underneath, which I find to me more interesting anyway, and not the low-hanging fruit trash that others take away from it," she said. And she can record the pod from the comfort of her Connecticut abode.