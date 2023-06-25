Bethenny Frankel Moved Out Of New York City After Her RHONY Exit

Bethenny Frankel rose to fame on "The Real Housewives of New York City" when she joined the Bravo franchise as a full-time cast member in its very first season. Frankel appeared on the show for three seasons before taking some time off, only to return in Season 7. After Season 11, however, Frankel decided that the show was no longer for her and decided to end her run. She told People in 2019, "It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride."

Frankel has done a number of other projects over the years, including starring in her very own talk show called "Bethenny," and starting her Skinnygirl brand, which was founded in 2009. These days, however, Frankel lives a more quiet life outside the hustle and bustle of New York City. A couple of years after she parted ways with "RHONY," Frankel moved out of Manhattan with her daughter, and she now calls Connecticut home. "I am a New York girl and I still love the Hamptons and I love New York," she told "Good Day New York" in 2022. Then she went on to explain the reason that she decided to leave the Big Apple.