How Halle Berry Helped Meagan Good Through Her 'Painful' Divorce
Halle Berry was a shoulder to lean on for her good friend Meagan Good amid the latter's divorce from her ex-husband DeVon Franklin. In December 2021, Good and Franklin shocked fans when they announced their separation after nine years of marriage. "After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," the couple — who married in June 2012 after meeting on the set of the 2011 film "Jumping the Broom" — said in a joint statement (via People). "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal," they said, adding, "There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."
Reflecting on the divorce in a Twitter Spaces chat with XONecole, Good said that it was "the most painful thing I've ever experienced in my life" (via Complex). She also talked about the end of her marriage in an interview with Essence, saying that the decision wasn't hers. "When I realized that it was happening, I was devastated," she admitted. "I was like, 'This is me, Lord. I did everything that I could do to the best of my ability.'" Nevertheless, the "Deception" star said she still considers her ex-husband "an incredible and beautiful person," and that, regardless of the split, she remains grateful for the time they've spent together. Thankfully, Good had her good friends to lean on during this difficult period in her life — including Berry.
Halle Berry supported Meagan Good
Appearing on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in February 2023, Meagan Good shared her how her friend and "personal showbiz hero" Halle Berry supported her amid her painful divorce from ex-husband DeVon Franklin in 2021. The two have known each other for quite some time and, according to Good, happen to share the same make-up artist. "We share the same makeup artist, shout out to Jorge back there," Good said. "And he was saying, she," referring to Berry, "was wanting to know [if] she should reach out to me when I was going through my divorce. So I was just like, that's really sweet that there was a lot of support and love."
Berry, after all, knows a thing or two about divorces. Per Popsugar, the "Catwoman" star has been married and divorced three times — first to baseball player David Justice, then to R&B singer Eric Benét, and finally, to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares her son Maceo. Good told Hudson that she first met Berry at a restaurant on the week of her wedding to Franklin back in the summer of 2012. "I went over to her and ... I was like, 'I love you so much, you've been such an inspiration to me. I know you've gone through so many things publicly and privately and in your career, and you're just so strong,'" Good recalled telling her idol, noting that the exchange quickly turned emotional. Two years after that interaction, Berry started following her on Instagram, and the rest is pretty much history.
Whoopi Goldberg also helped Meagan Good
Halle Berry isn't the only person to offer support to Meagan Good following her painful split from husband DeVon Franklin. While appearing on "The View" to promote the Amazon series "Harlem" in January 2023, Good credited her co-star and host Whoopi Goldberg for being instrumental in her post-divorce journey. "I've learned a lot about myself. I've rediscovered myself in a lot of ways," Good told Essence. "Whoopi was very instrumental in that, because we had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me." She thanked Goldberg for being kind and nurturing, and for looking out for her during the filming of "Harlem." "It's been a joy," Good said of working with the EGOT winner. "I feel very, very privileged."
Aside from Goldberg, Good said she was able to lean on her castmates Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Grace Byers as well. "When we came back for Season 2 was like when my divorce was finalized," Good told ET. "There was a lot going on, and I was able to pop in to each dressing room or they popped into [mine] just to check on me and see how my heart was." She continued, "We had tons of conversations, each one of us. Tons of prayers, tons of covering, tons of just let [me] cry, and that was just really, really, really amazing. Because I need that."