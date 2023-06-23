How Halle Berry Helped Meagan Good Through Her 'Painful' Divorce

Halle Berry was a shoulder to lean on for her good friend Meagan Good amid the latter's divorce from her ex-husband DeVon Franklin. In December 2021, Good and Franklin shocked fans when they announced their separation after nine years of marriage. "After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," the couple — who married in June 2012 after meeting on the set of the 2011 film "Jumping the Broom" — said in a joint statement (via People). "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal," they said, adding, "There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

Reflecting on the divorce in a Twitter Spaces chat with XONecole, Good said that it was "the most painful thing I've ever experienced in my life" (via Complex). She also talked about the end of her marriage in an interview with Essence, saying that the decision wasn't hers. "When I realized that it was happening, I was devastated," she admitted. "I was like, 'This is me, Lord. I did everything that I could do to the best of my ability.'" Nevertheless, the "Deception" star said she still considers her ex-husband "an incredible and beautiful person," and that, regardless of the split, she remains grateful for the time they've spent together. Thankfully, Good had her good friends to lean on during this difficult period in her life — including Berry.