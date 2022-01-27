Meagan Good Looks On The Bright Side Of Her Divorce In Poignant Statement

Actor Meagan Good is known to fans for appearances on shows, such as "Prodigal Son" and playing Camille on Amazon Original series "Harlem." Off-screen, Good married motivational speaker DeVon Franklin in 2012. The pair met on the set of 2011 film "Jumping the Broom," which Franklin was a producer on. From there, they went on to become New York Times bestsellers with their co-written book "The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love."

"It was like something from a rom-com script so cliché-ridden that it gets sent to turnaround (the film industry term for a project that a film studio decides not to develop further). Our eyes met, and it was clear that we had both felt it," Franklin wrote about their first-time meeting in "The Unwritten Rules to Dating and Waiting" (via People).

From the surface, and to many fans, it had seemed their relationship was quite strong. So, it came as a shock to many when the couple announced their divorce in a joint statement from December 2021. Now, Good is opening up about what it has been like to move on after 11 years with Franklin.