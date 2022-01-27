Meagan Good Looks On The Bright Side Of Her Divorce In Poignant Statement
Actor Meagan Good is known to fans for appearances on shows, such as "Prodigal Son" and playing Camille on Amazon Original series "Harlem." Off-screen, Good married motivational speaker DeVon Franklin in 2012. The pair met on the set of 2011 film "Jumping the Broom," which Franklin was a producer on. From there, they went on to become New York Times bestsellers with their co-written book "The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love."
"It was like something from a rom-com script so cliché-ridden that it gets sent to turnaround (the film industry term for a project that a film studio decides not to develop further). Our eyes met, and it was clear that we had both felt it," Franklin wrote about their first-time meeting in "The Unwritten Rules to Dating and Waiting" (via People).
From the surface, and to many fans, it had seemed their relationship was quite strong. So, it came as a shock to many when the couple announced their divorce in a joint statement from December 2021. Now, Good is opening up about what it has been like to move on after 11 years with Franklin.
Meagan Good is hopeful for the future post-divorce
"Harlem" actor Meagan Good opened up about her divorce from DeVon Franklin during a January 2022 Twitter space "Girl Talk" that featured her co-stars. "I'm excited to see what this next act of life is going to be," she said (via Daily Mail). Instead of dreading what's ahead, it sounds like she's really looking on the bright side now.
"I think that I've surprised myself – even though I've been grieving for months and months — in realizing that I am still that person," Good continued. "I still am hopeful for the future. I still — maybe this isn't a chapter — but I just feel that it's my next act in life and I trust god over all."
According to The Blast, it was Franklin who first filed for divorce on December 20, before the couple released their joint social media statement. A few weeks prior, on December 3, he had praised her "Harlem" role in an Instagram post. "She's one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she's funnier than you may know," Franklin captioned.