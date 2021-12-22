What We Know About Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin's Divorce
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin first met in 2011 on the set of "Jumping the Broom," as per Essence. While the "Harlem" star was acting in the movie, Franklin's part took place behind the scenes as an executive for the project's distribution company. The duo hit it off right away and their relationship moved along quickly. In 2012, just a year after meeting and a handful of months after getting engaged, Good and Franklin tied the knot and have been married up until the latter half of this year.
Good and Franklin served as relationship goals for their fans over the course of their nine years of marriage. They even wrote a book together called "The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love," which was released in 2015. In the book, the couple emphasizes the importance of waiting to find the right person and letting the relationship develop at its own pace while also staying celibate until marriage. In an appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," Franklin revealed that "waiting to have sex was a critical part of the healthy foundation of our marriage and relationship."
Throughout the years, the couple was outspoken about their love for one another on social media and in interviews. They were also not shy about sharing the success of their relationship. It was completely unexpected, therefore, when the romantic social media posts ceased and the couple recently came out with the news of their divorce.
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin's divorce comes as a huge shock
When Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced that they were getting divorced in a statement to USA Today, their fans were shocked. The former couple had been known to regularly take to their respective social media accounts to express their love for one another and post adorable photos of their relationship. In June of this year, both posted sweet tributes for their ninth wedding anniversary on Instagram. Good specifically wrote that marrying Franklin was the "best decision" she ever made.
However, this week the duo told USA Today, "[we] have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected." They specified that there was "no one at fault" and that they simply believe they are better apart. Despite the split, both "are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years [they] spent together as husband and wife."
Although the couple only announced the news of their divorce this week, legal documents gathered by ET show that Franklin was the one to officially file for divorce back in August. True to the claims they made in their divorce statement, the reason listed for the separation was "irreconcilable differences." However, based on cryptic comments posted to Good's Instagram Stories at the time, it seems that things may not have ended quite as cleanly as the couple wants people to think. Good wrote (via ET), "Start making people understand it's a privilege to be in your life," followed by, "Healing isn't pretty ..."