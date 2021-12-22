What We Know About Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin's Divorce

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin first met in 2011 on the set of "Jumping the Broom," as per Essence. While the "Harlem" star was acting in the movie, Franklin's part took place behind the scenes as an executive for the project's distribution company. The duo hit it off right away and their relationship moved along quickly. In 2012, just a year after meeting and a handful of months after getting engaged, Good and Franklin tied the knot and have been married up until the latter half of this year.

Good and Franklin served as relationship goals for their fans over the course of their nine years of marriage. They even wrote a book together called "The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love," which was released in 2015. In the book, the couple emphasizes the importance of waiting to find the right person and letting the relationship develop at its own pace while also staying celibate until marriage. In an appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," Franklin revealed that "waiting to have sex was a critical part of the healthy foundation of our marriage and relationship."

Throughout the years, the couple was outspoken about their love for one another on social media and in interviews. They were also not shy about sharing the success of their relationship. It was completely unexpected, therefore, when the romantic social media posts ceased and the couple recently came out with the news of their divorce.