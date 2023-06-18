Meagan Good's Ex DeVon Franklin Took Their Divorce Especially Hard

It's taken Meagan Good's ex-husband, producer DeVon Franklin, a long time to come to terms with their divorce.

Over the past few weeks, Good has been tied to Jonathan Majors, the Marvel star who was arrested on domestic abuse charges in March 2023. The arrest has capsized the rising star's career — and caused him to lose several roles and endorsement deals. In May, it was reported that Majors and Good were dating and involved in a fairly new relationship. Despite the negative reactions to this possible romance (including theories that it could all be a PR move) Good and Majors have continued to socialize in public. In June 2023, Page Six reported that the pair were out searching for new rugs, spawning theories that they might have moved in together.

This relationship development comes about a year after Good and Franklin's divorce was finalized, per Us Weekly. The former spouses were married for nearly a decade before calling it quits in 2021. Franklin filed for divorce in December 2021. Sources that spoke with People that same month claimed that the couple's divorce was "a long time coming" because of "their busy work schedules." Now, Franklin has given a new interview where he's shared his in-depth feelings about his divorce.