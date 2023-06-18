Meagan Good's Ex DeVon Franklin Took Their Divorce Especially Hard
It's taken Meagan Good's ex-husband, producer DeVon Franklin, a long time to come to terms with their divorce.
Over the past few weeks, Good has been tied to Jonathan Majors, the Marvel star who was arrested on domestic abuse charges in March 2023. The arrest has capsized the rising star's career — and caused him to lose several roles and endorsement deals. In May, it was reported that Majors and Good were dating and involved in a fairly new relationship. Despite the negative reactions to this possible romance (including theories that it could all be a PR move) Good and Majors have continued to socialize in public. In June 2023, Page Six reported that the pair were out searching for new rugs, spawning theories that they might have moved in together.
This relationship development comes about a year after Good and Franklin's divorce was finalized, per Us Weekly. The former spouses were married for nearly a decade before calling it quits in 2021. Franklin filed for divorce in December 2021. Sources that spoke with People that same month claimed that the couple's divorce was "a long time coming" because of "their busy work schedules." Now, Franklin has given a new interview where he's shared his in-depth feelings about his divorce.
DeVon Franklin is still mourning his divorce
DeVon Franklin recently spoke with "The Breakfast Club" about how he's fared since ending his marriage. "Mentally, I'm doing much better," Franklin shared (via People). "But the process to that, like, I can sit here before all of you and have this interview and be calm and introspective and all that. But that comes from a process, you know?" Franklin admitted that he's been angry and cried over the divorce. "I've allowed myself to feel whatever I felt in order to heal because in my experience when I'm not facing what I'm feeling, then I'm trying to find something else to help me get through the pain," he continued.
Franklin spoke further about his pain while speaking with Tamron Hall. "I really tried not to worry about anybody else, but just focus on the healing process and committing to that," explained Franklin (via Huff Post). "Because no matter what, that pain is a teacher. Instead of me trying to push through it, I really had to sit in that pain."
How Meagan Good has adapted after divorce
So how has Meagan Good been doing since divorcing DeVon Franklin? "It's nothing that I would have ever chosen, and when I realized that it was happening, I was devastated," Good shared with Essence. "That was rough because my biggest fear was what happened between my mom and my dad would to happen to me, which is you've been with your husband for 10 years and you break up. I would say, 'I'm never getting divorced. I'm in it forever, good, bad, whatever it is, I'm never going to give up. You're my person, I'm your person, that's it.'" However, Good also seemed quite enthused about starting anew. She continued, "Then there was an excitement. I get to start life all over again, in my prime, with so many incredible things happening in my life and in my career. I get to do this again."
Given the optics, it appears part of Good's next phase will include Jonathan Majors, though some of her fans may hope it won't. Good's former "Cousin Skeeter" co-star, Robert Ri'chard, has her back, however. During a recent interview with TMZ, Ri'chard defended Good against the Majors-related backlash and urged the public to withhold their judgment.