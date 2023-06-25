The Reason Lori Loughlin Turned Down A Reality Show About Her Family Is Pretty Ironic Now

We used to know Lori Loughlin for playing the role of Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis In "Full House," but over the years, things have really changed for the once-beloved star. In 2019, Loughlin found herself in the midst of a highly-publicized scandal that most of us have come to know as Operation Varsity Blues. For her part in the scandal, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid big money to the mastermind of the operation, Rick Singer, to get their two daughters — Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade — into the University of Southern California. While Singer had different ways to sway universities to take students, Loughlin's two daughters posed as crew recruits (even though neither one of the girls were rowers) in order to gain admission into USC. Several other affluent parents paid Singer to help their children get into top-notch schools, including "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman. However, since Loughlin was the arguably most famous name who took part in the scandal, she became the poster child and faced one headline after the next.

After she came under fire, the actor removed herself from the spotlight and seemed to disappear. Country Living reported that Loughlin also deleted her Instagram account, where she had amassed a following of nearly 2 million. So, it's hard to believe that before everything transpired, Loughlin turned down her and her family's chance to star in their very own reality television show.