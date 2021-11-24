The Real Reason Olivia Jade Is Defending Her Mom Lori Loughlin

Olivia Jade Giannulli has been slowly re-emerging into the spotlight following the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal that shook the nation. In 2019, affluent parents paid big money in a nationwide scheme to get their kids into top schools like the University of Southern California. There were dozens of families involved in the suit, but Lori Loughlin was one of the biggest thanks to her Hollywood past, most notably playing the role of Aunt Becky on "Full House."

Once some of the dust settled, a judge sentenced Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, to jail time for their involvement, with Loughlin ordered to serve two months behind bars, per Fox News. The actor remained out of the spotlight in the aftermath of the scandal, but she took the opportunity in court to apologize for her actions and try to make things right. "I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process," she said. "In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments."

A lot has gone on with Olivia during the interim, like a stint on "Dancing With the Stars." The YouTuber put herself back on the radar with a new podcast, and she's finally talking about how she felt for her mother after the incident.