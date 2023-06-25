Sad Details About Kimora Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons didn't have a picture-perfect childhood. While she rose to fame in her early teens and has gone on to build an empire, her early years were a different story. Simmons' birth parents are of Japanese and Korean descent, but she was adopted by an American family during the Korean War. She grew up with a far simpler life than the extravagance she later became known for. The model was raised by a single mother in St. Louis after her father was sent to jail for dealing drugs.

Simmons' story is one of rags to riches. When she was just 12 years old, her mother signed her up for modeling classes. Little did she know at the time, just a few years later, she would sign a contract to work for Chanel. Simmons went on to have a successful modeling career, donning the covers of several high-profile magazines and walking the catwalks year after year at New York Fashion Week. In the early 2000s, Simmons launched became the CEO of PHAT Fashions LLC, and went on to launch her own fashion brand. She's continued to work as a designer throughout her career, as well as taking on roles in television and film. While she's gone on to build an empire, Simmons' path to Hollywood had its fair share of ups and downs. Not everything is as fabulous as it appeared on her former reality show "Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane." We're breaking down all the dad details about Kimora Lee Simmons.