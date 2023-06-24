Titan Sub CEO's Wife Holds An Eerie Family Connection To The Titanic

The world has closely followed the harrowing events regarding the OceanGate submersible. It all started on June 18, when the vessel, led by CEO Stockton Rush, made its way to the infamous Titanic wreck, located at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean at around 12,500 feet, per CBS News. The passengers of the sub included billionaire British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shazada Dawood and his son Suleman, and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet. But the two-hour descent to the devastating underwater site resulted in tragedy after the sub lost contact with its surface vessel and didn't return to the surface at its scheduled time. With the help of Canadian and French officials, the US Coast Guard and US Navy conducted a tireless search for the vessel, which reportedly had minimal oxygen left.

Unfortunately after three days of searching, officials found and later confirmed debris from the sub near the Titanic wreckage. "This morning, an ROV from the vessel Horizon Artic discovered the tailcone of the Titan submersible approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on the sea floor," the US Coast Guard said in a statement, per NBC New York. "In consultation with experts from within the unified command, the debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber."

In the wake of the horrifying tragedy, new information has started to come out about the sub's passengers, including Stockton's wife's familial ties to the Titanic. Here's a look into Wendy Rush's eye-opening connection.