Why Dermot Mulroney Really Walked Off The View (Spoiler: There's No Drama With The Hosts)

Dermot Mulroney is walking (literally) in support of the ongoing writer's strike! Since his debut on the acting scene back in the '80s, Mulroney has amassed success in two of Hollywood's biggest genres: rom-com and drama. But Mulroney's pursuits aren't limited to the screen. He also pays it forward through support for social causes dear to his heart. For over a decade, the "My Best Friend's Wedding" star has supported a number of nonprofits championing several causes. Back in 2011, Mulroney donated a day on-set with him to The Support Center for Child Advocates, a Philadelphia-based non-profit catering to abused and neglected children. "It's very important to me to support charities like The Support Center for Child Advocates that are working to change the lives of our nation's children," Mulroney said of his involvement, according to Look To The Stars. "If hanging out with me on location will inspire donations to such a worthy cause, I'm delighted to be involved," he added.

In addition to The Support Center for Child Advocates, Mulroney, an accomplished cellist, opened up about his involvement with Education Through Music — L.A. "It's basically getting instruments into the schools because that's where I learned to play and I want kids to have the same musical opportunities I do," he told Santa Monica Mirror back in 2010.

Given the actor's history, it comes as no surprise that his recent appearance on "The View" ended with a solidarity walk.