Strange Things About Kim Kardashian's Relationship History

This feature references domestic abuse allegations

Whether you keep up with them or not, it's undeniable that Kim Kardashian is a pop culture icon — the mother of four even came 21st on the 2023 Forbes list of America's richest self-made women in the world. While she's in the company of Taylor Swift and Rihanna, the SKIMS founder's journey to fame is quite unlike the pop stars and entrepreneurs she shares the ranks with.

Kardashian has long been criticized for being a celebrity with no discernable skill. Speaking to Interview on the topic in 2022, she shared that people would ask her, "Well, what do you do? What's your talent?" to which she'd coyly reply, "Didn't know I needed one." Still, one could argue that it takes a certain amount of savvy for Kardashian to go from running a closet cleaning business in her early twenties to becoming one of the most influential A-listers in pop culture history.

Her infamous sex tape with Ray J landed her on the map, but Kardashian's fifteen minutes of fame has turned into fifteen years ... and counting. Like her or not, you definitely know her — and that's because Kardashian has built an empire. With her enormous fame, the reality star has endured incessant media attention over her love life. Whether it's her 72-day marriage to her ex-husband Kris Humphries or her tumultuous divorce from Kanye West, Kardashian's relationships are always making headlines. Looking at the love life of one of the most polarizing women in the United States, there are many strange things about Kim Kardashian's relationship history.