Inside Demi Moore And Ashton Kutcher's Relationship

This feature discusses addiction, drug misuse, and miscarriage.

Before Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's ill-fated love story began playing out in the tabloids, both actors had relationships with big stars. Moore was married to "Lethal Weapon" actor Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000, so she was with him when she landed some of her biggest roles, including "Ghost," "Indecent Proposal," and "A Few Good Men." She also received $12.5 million for the 1996 movie "Striptease," which was the largest salary a female actor had been paid at the time.

When Kutcher entered Demi's life in 2003, it would still be a decade before the "That '70s Show" star became Forbes' top earner on TV with his estimated $24 million salary for a year's work on "Two and a Half Men." Prior to Demi, he dated the late "Clueless" star Brittany Murphy and "Mad Men" actor January Jones, whom Demi spilled some piping-hot tea about in her memoir "Inside Out" (via Radar). When they were engaged to be married, Kutcher purportedly believed that Jones cheated on him with her "Bandits" co-star, who was none other than Willis. According to Demi, she once asked Jones if she did, indeed, have a fling with her ex-husband. She recalled Jones responding, "I told [Kutcher] a hundred times, I didn't want to f*** that old man!"

Demi had a broken engagement of her own to her "St. Elmo's Fire" co-star Emilio Estevez, as well as a failed first marriage to rocker Freddy Moore. But we're taking you inside her compelling relationship with Kutcher.