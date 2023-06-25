Jamie Foxx's Family Provides Promising Health Update As His Acting Future Remains Uncertain

Amid growing concerns for his health, Jamie Foxx's family has provided a new update about the actor. As a recap, Foxx, 55, was rushed to the hospital in April after suffering a medical emergency. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the actor's oldest daughter Corinne shared in a statement at the time, according to Page Six. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

With many of his industry colleagues and friends openly sending their well wishes, rumors soon started flying that the actor's condition was a lot more serious than his family had divulged. Responding to the speculation, Corinne took to social media, revealing that her father was out of the hospital. "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote on her Instagram Story back in May, according to People.

Now, after a few weeks of radio silence, there's news from the Foxx camp, albeit not what many had hoped to hear.