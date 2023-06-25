Jamie Foxx's Family Provides Promising Health Update As His Acting Future Remains Uncertain
Amid growing concerns for his health, Jamie Foxx's family has provided a new update about the actor. As a recap, Foxx, 55, was rushed to the hospital in April after suffering a medical emergency. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the actor's oldest daughter Corinne shared in a statement at the time, according to Page Six. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
With many of his industry colleagues and friends openly sending their well wishes, rumors soon started flying that the actor's condition was a lot more serious than his family had divulged. Responding to the speculation, Corinne took to social media, revealing that her father was out of the hospital. "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote on her Instagram Story back in May, according to People.
Now, after a few weeks of radio silence, there's news from the Foxx camp, albeit not what many had hoped to hear.
Jamie Foxx is reportedly 'recovering well'
Though Corinne Foxx has yet to provide another update, another member of the actor's family recently confirmed to Page Six that Jamie Foxx is "recovering well" — a claim which was also seemingly backed up by Bruce Heckhard, a close friend of the actor. "So far, from what I'm hearing, he's recovering pretty good, but I've not witnessed that myself," he told the publication. Despite the promising health update, however, Jamie's disappearance from the public eye has continued to raise concerns among his fans and colleagues in the industry.
Notably, Jamie was absent at the red carpet premiere of "They Cloned Tyrone," a new Netflix film that sees him acting alongside British-Nigerian actor John Boyega. When asked if he'd been in contact with Jamie, Boyega replied in the negative. "No one has heard from Jamie," Boyega told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with. I just wish him all the best."
But, while the cast and crew of "They Cloned Tyrone" have moved forward with promotions, the same cannot be said for "Back to Action," the movie Jamie was filming before his hospitalization. According to the Daily Mail, the movie, which brought Cameron Diaz out of retirement, has reportedly faced post-production setbacks amid Jamie's health situation. As Jamie continues to recover, many can't help but wonder what the future holds for his acting career. We guess only time will tell!