Kat Dennings And Katy Perry Have One Famous Ex-Boyfriend In Common

Kat Dennings and Katy Perry are both in serious relationships. Perry is engaged to Orlando Bloom, with the "Teenage Dream" singer revealing the exciting news in a 2019 Instagram post. With the caption "full bloom," Perry shared a selfie of her and her future hubby showing off her engagement ring. A few years later, Perry posted about her and Bloom's dedication to their relationship. "Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't K.O.," Perry wrote. "Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter."

Dennings, meanwhile, is also preparing to walk down the aisle with her fiancé Andrew W.K. The actor took to social media to share the exciting news that they planned on getting hitched back in 2021. "Don't mind if I do," she wrote alongside photos of her massive sparkler. While the two have yet to tie the know, in June 2022, Dennings shared a sweet photo of herself and her beau on the red carpet at the premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder."

As the future shines bright for both of these stars, it's worth noting that they happen to share a surprising link: a celebrity ex-boyfriend.