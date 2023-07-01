Kat Dennings And Katy Perry Have One Famous Ex-Boyfriend In Common
Kat Dennings and Katy Perry are both in serious relationships. Perry is engaged to Orlando Bloom, with the "Teenage Dream" singer revealing the exciting news in a 2019 Instagram post. With the caption "full bloom," Perry shared a selfie of her and her future hubby showing off her engagement ring. A few years later, Perry posted about her and Bloom's dedication to their relationship. "Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't K.O.," Perry wrote. "Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter."
Dennings, meanwhile, is also preparing to walk down the aisle with her fiancé Andrew W.K. The actor took to social media to share the exciting news that they planned on getting hitched back in 2021. "Don't mind if I do," she wrote alongside photos of her massive sparkler. While the two have yet to tie the know, in June 2022, Dennings shared a sweet photo of herself and her beau on the red carpet at the premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder."
As the future shines bright for both of these stars, it's worth noting that they happen to share a surprising link: a celebrity ex-boyfriend.
Kat Dennings and Katy Perry both dated Josh Groban
Before finding their current partners, Kat Dennings and Katy Perry had romantic links to Josh Groban — albeit at different times. Perry and the singer-songwriter briefly dated in 2009, only a year before she dropped her multi-platinum-selling album, "Teenage Dream." During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Groban opened up about his fling with the pop star and addressed Perry's confession that he was the source of inspiration behind her hit track "The One That Got Away," which she made during an appearance by her on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." While Groban says he didn't expect the song to be about him, he admitted that the two realized they were better off as friends. "We were both very private. And so we realized we were better as friends," he dished. "We've been very, very good friends to this day. She's the best."
A few years after his short-lived liaison with Perry, a source told Us Weekly that Dennings and Groban sparked up a romance after the two appeared side-by-side at the Carousel of Hope Ball. Unfortunately, it just wasn't in the cards for this couple. While the real reason Dennings and Groban split came down to timing, we can't help but think it all worked out for the best as they've both moved on to new partners. "It was a mutual breakup," a source told E! News. "They are still friends and care about each other, but it's not the right time for them now as a couple."
Josh Groban is now dating actor Natalie McQueen
Josh Groban is currently smitten with actor Natalie McQueen, who he started dating in 2022. In honor of Valentine's Day the following year, Groban shared a picture of the two lovebirds looking radiant while lying in bed together. "Happy Valentines Day to this remarkable woman who makes me so gosh dang stupid happy," Groban captioned the Instagram post. McQueen shares Groban's love of the arts and is an accomplished performer in her own right, having starred in the West End production of "9 to 5: The Musical," as well as the Tony Award-winning "Kinky Boots: The Musical."
McQueen has celebrated Groban on social media. In June 2023, McQueen praised her partner on Instagram amid his Tony nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical. Groban's nomination came from his performance in "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." In the post, McQueen described Groban as "warm, patient, and loving." She added, "He is a two time Tony nominee, my best friend, my partner... and baseball coach. To know you is to utterly head over heels love you." in conclusion, McQueen stated, "There really are no words to describe how endlessly proud I am of you. You're my winner. Always."