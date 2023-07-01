Emma Watson's Ex Brandon Green Comes From A Controversial Wealthy Family

Remember when Emma Watson starred on-screen as the adorable teacher's pet in Gryffindor House? She grew up on the set of "Harry Potter," and as befits a real-life movie star, ended up dating beyond (the fictional) Ron Weasley and Cormac McLaggen. However, Watson remains tight-lipped on the status of her love life, fueling speculation that she should just settle down already and marry Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy.

Despite being Harry Potter's archrival in the Potterverse, Watson copped to having feelings for Felton IRL. "[Girls] love a bad guy, and he was a few years older, and he had a skateboard. And that just did it, really. He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool," she said on "The Jonathan Ross Show" in 2012. In 2022, Watson set the Twitterverse on fire when she admitted she "fell in love" with Felton, Teen Vogue noted. "I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet ... If his number was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day," she added.

Though a Felton-Watson romance might be exactly what we need in 2023, that's not the controversial pairing we're here to talk about. Watson's most recent boyfriend was Brandon Green, whom she only split up with in late 2022. In typical fashion, the actress hasn't spoken about the breakup, which makes us wonder whether it had anything to do with Green's controversial family.