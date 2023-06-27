Tragic Details About These Former Nickelodeon Child Stars
The following article includes references to mental health struggles, eating disorders, domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and drug and alcohol addiction.
Way before there was the Disney Channel — which brought us stars like Miley Cyrus, Sofia Carson, Zac Efron, and the Sprouse twins — there was Nickelodeon. The network was launched in 1979 with a primary focus of creating content for kids and teens, with its roster of beloved shows later including the likes of "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "The Fairly OddParents". But while Nick has been creating on-screen comedy for nearly half a century, it arguably had its heyday between the mid 2000s and early 2010S when shows like "Drake & Josh," "Zoey 101," and "iCarly" graced the screen.
The network was built on light-hearted comedy, but that hasn't always been the case off-screen. Unfortunately, some of Nick's biggest child stars have really been put through the ringer since growing up and moving on from the network. The fame garnered from starring in Nick shows and movies wasn't helpful for some actors who struggled to transition into more adult roles — with some celebs admitting they struggled with addiction during that time. Some of these former child stars have been subjected to unimaginable trauma, while others moved away from acting after being treated badly in the entertainment industry. And sadly, some Nick alums are no longer with us.
Keep reading for the tragic details about your favorite former Nickelodeon child stars.
Jansen Panettiere died suddenly
If you were a fan of Nickelodeon in the mid '00s, then you probably recognize Jansen Panettiere, who starred in the network's made-for-TV movie "The Last Day of Summer." The actor, who was the younger brother of "Heroes" star Hayden Panettiere, played Luke Malloy in the 2007 family comedy. Although he was a child star, Jansen successfully moved onto more adult roles as grew up, appearing in shows like "The Walking Dead" in 2019.
However, his life was tragically cut short in 2023, when his family broke the news that he had suddenly died on February 19. They confirmed that he died as a result of an unknown heart condition, which caused Cardiomegaly, the enlargement of the heart, and aortic valve issues. Jansen Panettiere was 28 years old. The Panettiere family's statement also paid tribute to the young actor. "Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit. His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered," it read (via Us Weekly).
Hayden also spoke publicly about her brother's death, saying that he is always with her. Jansen's acting career was thriving at the time of his death, and he was in the middle of several projects, including the action feature "American Game," which would be released posthumously.
Drake Bell's legal troubles keep getting worse
For over a decade, Drake Bell dominated Nickelodeon. First with his role on "The Amanda Show," and then in the teen sitcom "Drake & Josh," which he led alongside Josh Peck. That ended in 2007, but Bell continued to work on Nick projects until 2014. This included playing Timmy Turner in the live-action "Fairly OddParents" trilogy, two "Drake & Josh" films, and guest-starring on "iCarly" and "Zoey 101."
Bell's steady acting gigs plus his burgeoning music career should have put the Nick star in a stable position financially, but he actually filed for bankruptcy in 2014. Union Bank foreclosed on his Loz Feliz pad, putting it on the market for less than Bell paid for it seven years earlier. Unfortunately, his troubles didn't end there as Bell soon racked up his second DUI charge and spent two days in jail in 2016. Four years later, the actor-singer's ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt, came forward with more serious allegations against him. They reportedly started dating when she was 16 and Bell was 20, and Lingafelt claimed on TikTok that began Bell verbally and physically abusing her during their relationship.
Bell denied the allegations in a statement to Variety: "As our relationship ended — more than a decade ago — we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it." However, Bell would receive additional grooming and sexual assault allegations after Lingafelt came forward. In 2021, Bell pled guilty to attempted child endangerment after pursuing a relationship with a 15-year-old girl he'd met online.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
A bus crash left Miranda Cosgrove injured
Like Drake Bell, Miranda Cosgrove had a long tenure with Nickelodeon, playing Megan Parker on "Drake & Josh," before taking the lead in a show of her own. Cosgrove portrayed Carly Shay in "iCarly" from 2007 to 2012, while at the same time working on her music career, which began with the "iCarly" theme tune "Leave It All to Me."
In 2011, Cosgrove embarked on her debut music tour "Dancing Crazy." But tragedy struck while she was on the road. One night, while Cosgrove was asleep in her tour bus, she was involved in a major accident when her bus drove into an overturned semi-truck — resulting in the star needing surgery on her ankle. Cosgrove was forced to cancel her tour, and she and her mom later sued the bus company due to an alleged $2.5 million loss of earnings, claiming that the accident derailed the singer-actor's career prospects and left the two "disfigured and disabled," per TMZ.
In 2021, Cosgrove revealed that she noticed a tiny hole midway up the front of her leg after her cast was removed. "I was like, 'Wait, why is there a hole in my leg?' So [the doctors] were like, 'Oh, we didn't do that,'" she recalled on the "HypochondriActor" podcast, noting, "It was like somebody punctured through completely and cut a hole." Thankfully, the mysterious hole has since scabbed over. Meanwhile, Cosgrove became the highest-paid child actor in 2012 and even got to play Carly Shay again in the Paramount+ reboot.
Josh Peck struggled with addiction
Although Josh Peck has had a public rift with Drake Bell, he's still close with his other "Drake & Josh" co-star, Miranda Cosgrove. He even appeared in the second and third seasons of the "iCarly" reboot. This full-circle moment was a nice touch for Nickelodeon fans who might know them best as the Nichols-Parker siblings. But life unfortunately hasn't been a perfect comedy off-screen, with Peck dealing with some serious issues.
Peck's dependence on drugs and alcohol began after a significant change in his life. While starring on "Drake & Josh," the then-16-year-old made huge lifestyle changes that resulted in a loss of 100 pounds. Not only concerned about his health, Peck also wanted to make sure he didn't become pigeonholed as "the big, funny guy" in his future acting roles. However, this didn't automatically fix all his problems. "I had lost all this weight and for the first time in my life I was in control of my eating ... things were looking good for me, but my mind hadn't caught up yet," Peck admitted in his autobiography "Happy People are Annoying" (via Parade). This ultimately led to his addiction, but he got sober in 2008.
These days, Peck is thriving. He starred in the crime dramedy "Turner & Hooch" in 2021, and then appeared alongside Hilary Duff in "How I Met Your Father." Peck is able to do all this thanks to his sobriety, which he says is the backbone of his life and values. "It's given me a foundation that has kept me really anchored," Peck told Page Six.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Johnny Lewis met 'a tragic end' days after being released from jail
Long before he was Kip "Half Sack" Epps on "Sons of Anarchy," the late Johnny Lewis played Scottie, one of Drake Parker's bandmates on Nickelodeon's hit sitcom "Drake & Josh." Lewis also guest-starred on "Smallville" and had a recurring role as Dennis "Chili" Childress on "The O.C." However, his promising career was sadly cut short when he died in 2012, with the action drama "186 Dollars to Freedom" becoming his last onscreen credit.
Lewis had many legal troubles leading up to his death and spent time behind bars after pleading no contest to felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted burglary following a string of incidents earlier in 2012. Though he received a jail sentence, it was ultimately reduced by time served, and Lewis was released on September 21 of that year, per E! News. However, just five days later, Lewis was at the center of another violent and tragic crime. He is believed to have beaten and strangled the 81-year-old landlady of his Los Feliz home to death and gotten into a fight with two men. Detectives believe the actor then fell to his own death from a balcony or high wall. Lewis was just 28.
"It was a tragic end for an extremely talented guy, who unfortunately had lost his way," stated "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter on his website, per People. "I wish I could say that I was shocked by the events last night, but I was not."
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter was involved in a scary accident
Jamie Lynn Spears was everyone's California bestie in the late '00s — or rather, her "Zoey 101" character was. So it was such a shock when news of the show's cancellation and Spears' pregnancy at the age of 16 came within a few months of each other. However, her teen pregnancy was not the reason the show ended, she later confirmed to Nylon: "The show had already wrapped and there was never a negotiation to go into any more seasons. We were too old. It was done."
Nevertheless, it was the end of an era for many Nick fans. But for Spears, it was the beginning of a new chapter as she said goodbye to Zoey Brooks and brought her daughter, Maddie Aldridge, into the world in 2008. Spears eventually split from boyfriend Casey Aldridge and spent the first five years of Maddie's life out of the public eye, before she eventually started working on her own country music singles. Unfortunately for Spears, who has since remarried and had a second daughter with businessman Jamie Watson, motherhood hasn't been without its challenges.
In 2017, Spears' daughter crashed an ATV into a large pond on their property. Maddie's mom and stepdad were unable to retrieve her from the vehicle, leading to her almost drowning. "She wasn't breathing, and she was blue. It was bad," Spears recalled on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" in January 2023. Thankfully, paramedics arrived swiftly and were able to free her, but Maddie spent multiple days in the hospital recovering from the incident.
Alexa Nikolas was allegedly harassed on the set of Zoey 101
"Zoey 101" represented everything that was good and aspirational about going to a boarding school at the beach. And the theme of forging true lifelong friendships was at the heart of this Nickelodeon show. Unfortunately, this mentality was not carried into life off-screen for some of the show's cast. Alexa Nikolas played Zoey and Dana's (Kristin Herrera) roommate on the comedy drama, but she has since spoken out about the disturbing harassment she received on set. Most of this allegedly came directly from the show's creator, Dan Schneider, whom Nikolas claimed caused her severe trauma as a child.
"Later on in Season 2, he yelled at me and made me cry in a room at Nickelodeon," Nikolas alleged in a March 2023 Instagram video, adding that they were joined by other Nick execs, and she felt vulnerable as a child alone in that room. Nikolas was also subjected to an admittedly cruel ambush by Britney Spears, which was allegedly orchestrated by the younger Spears sister. The pop star has since apologized about the part she played in this, but at the time, Schneider allegedly knew about it and, while Nikolas was crying, sternly told her there was a reason the show was not called "Nicole 101."
Nikolas, with the support of her mom, was able to remove herself from that situation by leaving the show in 2006 after the second season. Nikolas continued acting until 2013 before withdrawing from the entertainment industry. She has since been able to find some joy in her personal life, welcoming two children with her husband, Michael Gray.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Victoria Justice was accused of bullying Ariana Grande
Before she took on the lead role of Tori Vega in "Victorious," Victoria Justice starred on "Zoey 101" as Lola. Though she was friends with Alexa Nikolas before appearing on the show, Nikolas has claimed that Justice sided with Jamie Lynn Spears and joined in on the bullying she experienced. Unfortunately for Justice, the alleged bully reputation would stick around for years to come as she supposedly bullied "Victorious" co-star Ariana Grande, too.
Justice has denied the allegations. "I feel like it's this constant story of the media and people wanting to pit people against each other," she told E! News in April 2023, as the alleged Justice-Grande feud received new life when a 2010 interview was unearthed. In the prior interview, Justice promptly said, "I think we all sing," in response to Liz Gillies' comments about Grande often singing on set. Even after Grande refuted the claims on Instagram by telling someone perpetuating the feud to "shut the f*** up," this narrative has continued to grow.
Back in 2015, Justice explained on "The Meredith Vieira Show" that an interview Grande did with Seventeen magazine wrongly alluded to her being a bully on the set of "Victorious" and really fanned the flames, and the pop star reportedly felt horrible about it. "Before it came out — [Grande] texted me privately and she was like, 'Oh my gosh. I am so sorry, you know how the media twists words. I was not talking about you, obviously. I was talking about someone on Broadway that I had worked with,'" Justice clarified.
Ariana Grande has PTSD as a result of the Manchester bombing
Ariana Grande is arguably one of Nickelodeon's most famous alums. After starring in "Victorious," she went on to co-lead the sitcom "Sam & Cat" with Jennette McCurdy, before finding global success as a musician. But on the U.K. leg of her "Dangerous Woman Tour," tragedy struck. While performing in Manchester, England on May 22, 2017, an Islamic extremist named Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the arena, which killed 22 people, not including Abedi, and injured dozens of others.
The following month, Grande returned to the city to perform at the One Love Manchester benefit, which raised money for those affected by the terrorist attack. This would be understandably difficult for Grande, but what her fans didn't know at the time was that was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the bombing. "I've always had anxiety. I've never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour, it was the most severe I think it's ever been," she revealed to British Vogue in 2018.
The following year, Grande shared scans of her brain on her Instagram Stories, which she said showed her diagnosis. In a separate story post, she wrote: "Didn't mean to startle anyone with my brain thingy. ... I love science and seeing the physical reality of what's going on in there was incredible to me. Someday, when I'm more healed up, we can talk more about it."
If you have been impacted by incidents of mass violence, or are experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
This is the real reason Jennette McCurdy quit acting
Like Alexa Nikolas, "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat" star Jennette McCurdy has also publicly spoken out about being mistreated by Nickelodeon. Per The Guardian, she allegedly experienced similar mistreatment at the hand of "iCarly" creator Dan Schneider, with instances of sexual harassment (in the form of unwanted massages) and verbally abusive rants being common on set. Unfortunately, Jennette wasn't able to remove herself from the entertainment industry as her mom, Debra McCurdy, had total control over her life. Jennette also had the added pressure of being the main earner for her family.
In an effort to control her daughter, Debra insisted her daughter follow a strict diet and count calories from a young age. "[I was] fixated on food and my body," Jennette wrote of her disordered eating in a 2019 HuffPost essay. "I monitored every bite I took. I exercised obsessively. I measured my thighs with a measuring tape every night before bed."
It was only after her mom died from breast cancer in 2013 that Jennette was eventually able to walk away from acting. However, this was a difficult transition for the former child star, who was simultaneously feeling grief and relief. The Nickelodeon alum developed an alcohol addiction, which she said led her down a dark path for a few years. After years of therapy, she was able to reclaim her career as a writer and director on her own terms. Eventually, Jennette processed her feelings about her mom and being a child actor in her 2022 memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died."
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Keke Palmer was abused by a relative
If you watched Nickelodeon in the era of "iCarly" and "Victorious," then you were no doubt up to date on True's busy life as a teenager and the vice president of a fashion house in "True Jackson, VP." Keke Palmer played the talented teen in the sitcom, which ran from 2008 to 2011. Like her character, Palmer seemingly had the perfect life to onlookers, but underneath the glitz and glam of Nickelodeon stardom, she was dealing with the lifelong aftereffects of being sexually abused as a child.
Speaking to Vibe in 2017, Palmer revealed that she'd been molested by an older female cousin when she was barely older than a toddler. "I started thinking about having sex and masturbating at five years old and watching porn at six. I felt bad. I felt bad about myself, but I was molested," she said. Palmer used her book "I Don't Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice" — part-memoir, part-manifesto — to process the abuse over a decade later. And she acknowledged that it was a generational problem that kept being fed by a systemic cycle of poverty. Palmer explained to Vibe that her cousin was also molested, and her cousin's mom did the same thing to Palmer's mother.
"We carry the sufferings of our ancestors. And when we clear ourselves, we help clear their suffering. Otherwise, it just keeps getting passed down," Palmer explained. All the actor-turned-musician wants to do these days is to be free, live life on her own terms, and help other kids who grew up like her.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Aaron Carter drowned after taking sedatives
Aaron Carter's busy career began in 1997, when the 10-year-old opened for his older brother's band, the Backstreet Boys, and released his first single "Crush on You." While music remained a constant in Aaron's life, he also transitioned into acting. First appearing as himself on Nickelodeon's panel game show "Figure it Out" in 1998, he took on a voice role in the Nick animated series "Rocket Power" in 2001.
By the time he was a teenager, Aaron's star was firmly on the rise, and alongside acting on Nick and the Disney Channel, his music was regularly played on the TV channels. But it appears that fame took its toll on Aaron, who struggled with his mental health and was also pulled over for speeding and detained for marijuana possession in 2008. He was arrested again in 2017 for driving under the influence and marijuana possession. Sadly, the incident further drove a wedge between him and brother Nick Carter, who took to Twitter to offer his support. "If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum," Aaron posted in response, claiming the tweet was nothing but a PR stunt.
Aaron continued to focus on music, but his life reached a tragic end when he was found dead in his bathtub in November 2022. He was 34. A toxicology report revealed he had taken sedatives and inhaled difluoroethane, which led to him accidentally drowning. Aaron's final album "Blacklisted" was released two days after his death.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Darris Love was arrested twice
If you were a Nickelodeon fan in the '90s, then you'd have seen Darris Love playing Ray Alvarado in "The Secret World of Alex Mack," which ran for four seasons. As Love's co-star, Larisa Oleynik, later recalled to HuffPost, the pair were luckily allowed to be kids on set and used to get regular roller-blading breaks. Having this experience as his introduction to acting put Love in good stead to build a successful career, which included appearances in "Angel," "Shameless," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
Love has kept a low profile over the years, even briefly withdrawing from acting in 2017. But his name made headlines again in 2018. While out with his longtime girlfriend, Ayesha Dumas, at the Glendale Galleria, Love was arrested at gunpoint as he was believed by police to be a suspect in a knock-knock burglary that had happened earlier that day. "We were just shopping, just doing what normal people do in the mall," Love told the press (via NBC News). But their normal trip out ended with a terrifying experience for Love. After being arrested with force and detained for hours, Love was cleared as a suspect, and claimed the wrongful arrest happened because he was racially profiled.
Unfortunately, Love had another run in with the law in 2022. Police responded to a call to his property on Christmas Eve morning, where Dumas alleged Love had struck the back of her head. Though sources cited by TMZ claimed, "There were no visible marks," Love was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and released from custody after paying $20,000 bail.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Amanda Bynes' mental health struggles
For most of the noughties, you couldn't watch movies or TV without seeing Amanda Bynes everywhere. If she wasn't busy working on "The Amanda Bynes Show" or the sitcom "What I Like About You," Bynes was taking the lead in teen rom-coms like "What a Girl Wants" and "Sydney White." And her impressive performance as Viola Hastings in "She's the Man" has allowed the film to stand the test of time — with IMDb ranking it as the second-best teen rom-com ever.
However, Bynes quickly dropped off the acting scene altogether after playing Marianne Bryant in "Easy A" in 2010. The actor went radio silent for years, before revealing in a 2015 tweet that she'd been dealing with some pretty major mental health issues behind the scenes. "I was diagnosed bipolar and manic depressive, so I'm on medication and I'm seeing my psychologist and psychiatrist weekly so I'm fine," she wrote in the now-deleted tweet. At the time, Bynes had also been placed under conservatorship by her parents, which lasted for nine years until 2022.
In 2017, it looked Bynes was through the worst of it. She gave an interview with Diana Madison of "The Lowdown," where she announced that she was in fashion school, had aspirations of starting her own clothing line, and planned to return to acting. Unfortunately for Bynes' fans, this has yet to happen, as of this writing. In March 2023, the former child star was hospitalized following a psychotic episode, during which Bynes was thankfully able to flag down help and call 911, according to TMZ.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.