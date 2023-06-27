Tragic Details About These Former Nickelodeon Child Stars

The following article includes references to mental health struggles, eating disorders, domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and drug and alcohol addiction.

Way before there was the Disney Channel — which brought us stars like Miley Cyrus, Sofia Carson, Zac Efron, and the Sprouse twins — there was Nickelodeon. The network was launched in 1979 with a primary focus of creating content for kids and teens, with its roster of beloved shows later including the likes of "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "The Fairly OddParents". But while Nick has been creating on-screen comedy for nearly half a century, it arguably had its heyday between the mid 2000s and early 2010S when shows like "Drake & Josh," "Zoey 101," and "iCarly" graced the screen.

The network was built on light-hearted comedy, but that hasn't always been the case off-screen. Unfortunately, some of Nick's biggest child stars have really been put through the ringer since growing up and moving on from the network. The fame garnered from starring in Nick shows and movies wasn't helpful for some actors who struggled to transition into more adult roles — with some celebs admitting they struggled with addiction during that time. Some of these former child stars have been subjected to unimaginable trauma, while others moved away from acting after being treated badly in the entertainment industry. And sadly, some Nick alums are no longer with us.

Keep reading for the tragic details about your favorite former Nickelodeon child stars.