Sad Details About Riley Keough

Ever since she made her acting debut in 2010 biopic "The Runaways," Riley Keough has lit up the screen. She's become a Steven Soderbergh regular, appearing in everything from his TV drama "The Girlfriend Experience" to box office hits "Magic Mike" and "Logan Lucky." She's earned critical acclaim for her indie work in the likes of "It Comes At Night," "American Honey" and "Zola." And she's also proved she inherited her family's musical genes as the frontwoman in Amazon smash, "Daisy Jones and the Six."

But as Keough's career went on the ascent, her personal life fell into disarray. Indeed, the multi-talented granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter of late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley has had to deal with the deaths of two very close loved ones in the space of three years, while also watching a feud with another play out in the media.

And we've not even mentioned another major loss, the mental health problems she's battled since her teens or the issues she'd faced within the showbiz industry. Here's a look at the sadder parts of Keough's eventful life story.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.