Lew Palter, Actor Who Played Isidor Straus In Titanic, Dead At 94

Actor Lew Palter, known for playing Isidor Straus in "Titanic," has died at the age of 94. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who spoke with Palter's daughter, the beloved actor succumbed to lung cancer on May 21. Although Palter's onscreen contributions spanned far beyond his emotional scene in "Titanic," where Palter and his onscreen wife braved a cold, tragic end together, teaching was his ultimate passion. Palter previously worked for the CalArts School of Theater.

Although the news is just reaching wider audiences, CalArts honored Palter at the time of his death. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that longtime School of Theater faculty Lew Palter has passed away," read a statement posted to the school's Instagram. "Lew retired from CalArts in 2013, having served our community since 1971 as an acting teacher, director, and mentor. Lew loved the craft of acting, and taught his students to do the same. He fostered deep curiosity, care, intellect, and humor in every scene, play, and class."

Palter is the latest "Titanic" star to die. David Warner, who took on the role of Spicer Lovejoy, died in July 2022.