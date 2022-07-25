The Tragic Death Of Titanic Actor David Warner

On July 24, it was reported that legendary actor David Warner had died at the age of 80, according to The Guardian. Warner, who was born on July 29, was only five days away from turning 81. His cause of death was cancer. According to the BBC, he had been diagnosed with the ailment only 18 months prior. "He will be missed hugely by us," his family said in a statement given to the outlet, "and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."

Warner once described his decision to enter the field of acting as a young man as an "escape" from his upbringing, which he described as "messy." "The career happened," Warner explained. "It just sort of took over, like a snowball effect." He is survived by his son, Luke, and partner, Lisa Bowerman, who's also a British actor. "Goodnight sweet prince," she tweeted in memory of her late partner. "May flights of angels...Heartbroken."