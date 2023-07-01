Darren Aronofsky And Rachel Weisz Were Together For 9 Years Before Calling It Quits
Darren Aronofsky and Rachel Weisz appeared like the perfect match as lovers and collaborators — until they weren't.
In a 2007 profile for The Telegraph, Weisz shared that she never pegged Aronofsky as the kind of person he turned out to be as she only knew him from his string of eclectic, experimental films. They met at the Almeida Theatre in London in 2001 when she starred in "The Shape of Things." At the time, she thought that "he seemed very... normal ... Really. I'd seen Requiem and Pi and so that was a shock! He must have funny stuff going on in his head." In an episode of "Tonight Show," the "About A Boy" star dished that what ultimately drew her to Aronofsky was that he was unlike other Americans she's met. "I found myself a sophisticated, educated American. He's not an actor. He's traveled the world. He knows where Europe is, unlike a lot of Americans. He's very cultured, but he's all man," she said (via People).
Aside from a few anecdotes here and there, including the one time Weisz revealed that they decided to live separately for a few months when filming "The Fountain," the former lovers kept their relationship under wraps. Not much is known about their love story, which is surprising given that they were together for nearly a decade — and even welcomed a son along the way.
Darren Aronofsky and Rachel Weisz got engaged and raised a son together
It's not exactly clear when Darren Aronofsky popped the question, but what is clear is that he didn't do it in Times Square like the rumor mill at the time claimed. "No, that is not true. Although we are engaged," Rachel Weisz clarified to Evening Standard in 2005. She also shared that her good friend, designer Narciso Rodriguez, would be in charge of her dress and that they were planning on exchanging vows in New York's oldest synagogue. "I definitely want to have children," she added.
They welcomed a son in 2006, whom they named Henry. Speaking with Redbook in 2009, Weisz shared that she and Aronofsky have found a way to devote a lot of time to Henry despite their busy schedules and that they've made it a point to work on their relationship, too. "It's also important for your partner, for him to know he's still a priority," she divulged. "Children need to know that Mommy and Daddy are still in love with each other, and that everything is alive and well in that department."
When asked why they still haven't taken a trip down the aisle, the "The Mummy" actor explained that they were "completely committed to 'until death do us part,' although we haven't made it official with the paperwork yet" and that there's "no particular reason" behind the long engagement.
Darren Aronofsky and Rachel Weisz moved on to other high-profile people
Darren Aronofsky and Rachel Weisz eventually called it quits in 2010, with a representative telling TMZ: "Rachel Weisz and Darren Aronofsky have been separated for some months. They remain close friends and are committed to raising their son together in NYC." The outlet added that Weisz had been seeing "Skyfall" actor Daniel Craig, and they were confirmed to be dating later that year.
Weisz and Craig tied the knot in 2011 in an intimate ceremony in New York. Interestingly, Weisz told Harper's Bazaar that she never thought she'd wed when she was growing up. "I couldn't imagine doing it, like picking out the dress," she explained. They welcomed a daughter in 2018, and according to Weisz, their little one takes after Craig. "She does look very like him," she shared during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Meanwhile, Aronofsky dated Jennifer Lawrence in 2016, but the two parted ways a year later. Per Lawrence, it was largely because of how the film "Mother!" caused tension between them. "Dating the director was different. We'd be on the [press] tour together, I'd come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie," she told Variety. "He comes back from the tour, and that's all he wants to talk about, and I get it... I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, 'Can I please, for the love of God, not think about 'Mother!' for one second?'"