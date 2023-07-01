Darren Aronofsky And Rachel Weisz Were Together For 9 Years Before Calling It Quits

Darren Aronofsky and Rachel Weisz appeared like the perfect match as lovers and collaborators — until they weren't.

In a 2007 profile for The Telegraph, Weisz shared that she never pegged Aronofsky as the kind of person he turned out to be as she only knew him from his string of eclectic, experimental films. They met at the Almeida Theatre in London in 2001 when she starred in "The Shape of Things." At the time, she thought that "he seemed very... normal ... Really. I'd seen Requiem and Pi and so that was a shock! He must have funny stuff going on in his head." In an episode of "Tonight Show," the "About A Boy" star dished that what ultimately drew her to Aronofsky was that he was unlike other Americans she's met. "I found myself a sophisticated, educated American. He's not an actor. He's traveled the world. He knows where Europe is, unlike a lot of Americans. He's very cultured, but he's all man," she said (via People).

Aside from a few anecdotes here and there, including the one time Weisz revealed that they decided to live separately for a few months when filming "The Fountain," the former lovers kept their relationship under wraps. Not much is known about their love story, which is surprising given that they were together for nearly a decade — and even welcomed a son along the way.