How Kristen Stewart's Cheating Scandal Damaged Her Career

Remember when Kristen Stewart was publicly exposed for having an affair with a married director, and people went berserk over the scandalous news? The "Spencer" actor later explained how the intense negative reaction from the press ultimately resulted in her missing out on a movie role.

In 2012, Us Weekly published shocking photos that showed Stewart and married director and father of two Rupert Sanders getting cozy just months after their movie "Snow White and the Huntsman" — in which Stewart played the titular role of Snow White — was released in theaters. Another contributing factor to the strong backlash was that Stewart was in a relationship with her "Twilight" costar, Robert Pattinson, at the time. After the liaison was exposed, the actor publically apologized to Pattinson, saying that a "momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in [her] life, the person [she loves and respects] the most, Rob."

The story went so wild that — in a bizarre pop culture moment — then-future President Donald Trump tweeted condemning Stewart for cheating – several times! Other than the plethora of public backlash she received, Stewart has revealed that the cheating scandal also had real repercussions for her acting career.