How Much Money Did Meadow Walker Inherit From Her Dad Paul Walker?

In 2013, the world lost a good one in actor Paul Walker. As most of us know, Paul's friend, Roger Rodas, was driving the actor in his Porsche when he lost control of his vehicle. Ahead of the crash, Rodas reached speeds of 100mph before he hit a curb and a tree, killing himself and Paul. Before the crash, Paul and Rodas had attended an event for his charity — Reach Out Worldwide. As most fans know, the star was a big philanthropist and prioritized giving back.

Paul's death had a profound effect on many fans and close friends like Vin Diesel, but no one more than his only child — daughter Meadow Walker. Since Paul's untimely death, Meadow has regularly shared posts dedicated to the beloved actor on social media, whether it be for a special occasion or just because she's missing him. "This kind of sunshine is hard to find, my best friend forever," she captioned a photo of Paul in a 2020 Instagram post. In a 2023 interview with E! News, Meadow spoke about how she still feels her father's presence in her life — nearly a decade after he died. "For me, it's numbers. Four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers. And I swear, whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere," she explained. "So I always know that it's him."

So, it makes sense he left his fortune to Meadow.