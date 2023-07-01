How Much Money Did Meadow Walker Inherit From Her Dad Paul Walker?
In 2013, the world lost a good one in actor Paul Walker. As most of us know, Paul's friend, Roger Rodas, was driving the actor in his Porsche when he lost control of his vehicle. Ahead of the crash, Rodas reached speeds of 100mph before he hit a curb and a tree, killing himself and Paul. Before the crash, Paul and Rodas had attended an event for his charity — Reach Out Worldwide. As most fans know, the star was a big philanthropist and prioritized giving back.
Paul's death had a profound effect on many fans and close friends like Vin Diesel, but no one more than his only child — daughter Meadow Walker. Since Paul's untimely death, Meadow has regularly shared posts dedicated to the beloved actor on social media, whether it be for a special occasion or just because she's missing him. "This kind of sunshine is hard to find, my best friend forever," she captioned a photo of Paul in a 2020 Instagram post. In a 2023 interview with E! News, Meadow spoke about how she still feels her father's presence in her life — nearly a decade after he died. "For me, it's numbers. Four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers. And I swear, whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere," she explained. "So I always know that it's him."
So, it makes sense he left his fortune to Meadow.
Meadow Walker inherited a lot of money from Paul Walker
When Paul Walker died, he left a lot behind — including all of the money he earned from his career in the film industry. According to People, Walker left behind a hefty sum of $25 million to his daughter, Meadow Walker. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Paul made the majority of his fortune from his role in the famous "Fast & Furious" films. And if he didn't die in the tragic car accident? He likely would have earned an estimated $30-$80 million in his career. People also noted that Walker's father served as the executor of his son's will, and he had requested that Paul's mother, Cheryl Walker, be named Meadow's legal guardian instead of her mother, Rebecca Soteros. Paul's father also asked the courts to allow Cheryl to be in charge of Meadow's inheritance.
In addition to the money she received from her father, Meadow also got a big payout from Roger Rodas — the man who was driving the Porsche when it crashed and killed Paul. E! News reports that Rodas' estate shelled out $10.1 million to Meadow. "The amount paid by the estate of Roger Rodas into a trust for Meadow Walker only covers a fraction of what her father would have earned as an international movie star had his life not tragically been cut short," Meadow's lawyer, Jeffrey Milam, said. "Through his estate, Mr. Rodas, the driver of the car, took partial responsibility for the crash." Who knew?
Meadow Walker also received a payout from Porsche
While no amount of money will ever bring back her beloved father, there's no doubt that Meadow Walker received a hefty sum between the inheritance from her dad, Paul Walker, in addition to the payout from Roger Rodas' estate. Meadow also earned money from another lawsuit against Porsche. ABC News reports that Paul's daughter filed a lawsuit against the car manufacturer in 2015, claiming the car was responsible for her father's death. Meadow and her team of lawyers argued that — had the car been equipped with better safety features — her father would still be alive. To settle, the car dealer paid Meadow an undisclosed amount. Paul's father, Paul Walker III, also had a lawsuit against the car manufacturer. Like Meadow, he and Porsche settled for an undisclosed amount.
Since Paul's death, Meadow has done her best to keep her father's memory alive. She established the Paul Walker Foundation to follow in her father's charitable footsteps. "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions: his passion for helping people, and his passion for spontaneous goodwill," Meadow said of her reasoning behind starting the foundation. In 2021, Meadow wed Louis Thornton-Allan, and Paul's BFF and "Fast & Furious" co-star, Vin Diesel, walked her down the aisle.