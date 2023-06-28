What Lily-Rose Depp And The Weeknd's Relationship Is Really Like
After much anticipation, HBO's controversial new series "The Idol" finally made its television premiere this June. The show stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a distraught pop star who meets and falls in love with Tedros, a night club owner and secret leader of a modern-day cult, played by The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye.) Billed as "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood," "The Idol" is co-created by The Weeknd, "Euphoria" showrunner Sam Levinson, and creative producer Reza Fahim. The series also stars Dan Levy, with Troye Sivan, Jennie Ruby Jane, Rachelle Sennott, Jane Adams, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.
Ahead of the show's premiere, Depp took to social media to express her excitement and send her love to her "Idol fam," saying, "This show and the people I was lucky enough to make it with mean everything to me," she wrote on Instagram. "Shooting it was the most special experience I've ever had, and I thank my lucky stars every day for the most beautiful little family we all built together." Specifically, she thanked Levinson and The Weeknd for casting her in the role of Jocelyn. "I'm still pinching myself that you picked me," she told the duo. "Thank you for making my dreams come true, I love you both forever."
"The Idol" marks the first major television role for both Depp and The Weeknd, whose on-screen chemistry as Jocelyn and Tedros is supposed to be off the charts – or non-existent, depending on who you ask. But how about their relationship off-screen?
Lily-Rose Depp considers The Weeknd a 'really good friend'
Lily-Rose Depp was admittedly quite nervous to work with The Weeknd on HBO's buzzy drama "The Idol." Speaking with The New York Times about her role, the actor and model explained, "I was so nervous about the musical aspect ... I remember the first time that I had to sing in front of Abel. I was, like, 'I'm going to blow my brains out.'" Though they had met before, she and the "Starboy" singer hardly knew each other when they began working together on the show. However, the two slowly developed a friendship and became close while filming. "Little by little, we got to know each other more and got comfortable with each other," Depp said.
Opening up about their relationship in a 2022 profile for Elle, Depp said she considers The Weeknd "a really good friend who's had my back." Referring to their show, she said, "We've gone on this wild ride together. It was a first for both of us in a lot of ways." She credited the pop star and Sam Levinson for making her feel safe and protected despite controversies surrounding the show's "toxic" work environment and alleged problematic themes, as previously reported by Rolling Stone, with one unnamed crew calling the show a "rape fantasy."
Additionally, Depp told E! News in June, "He's a generous scene partner. He's really present and he's really supportive and he is a really good friend to me."
Why Depp had to steer clear of The Weeknd on set
In the wake of the damning allegations against "The Idol" co-creators, The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp has spoken out in defense of the show and the duo. In a statement to People, Depp pushed back on the Rolling Stone report "Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued," she said. Meanwhile, despite being slammed for his performance as Tedros,
Depp similarly had nothing but glowing praise for her on-screen partner. "I love Abel so much," said Depp (via PageSix). "He was able to melt into this role in a way that is really difficult for anybody to do." She told EW in June that she had to keep her distance from The Weeknd on-set whenever he is in character as Tedros. "I don't think anybody went full method — nobody lost their minds," Depp said of the cast. "Well, sometimes when Abel would get ... when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him." Adding, "I'd be like, 'He's in his zone right now." She stressed that the overall vibe on set was fun and that everyone in the cast gets along well. "We're all really good friends, and we all are similar people and really understand each other," Depp said.
The series will end after five episodes on July 2, 2023, despite originally being billed as a six-episode season. Currently, there's no word on Season 2.