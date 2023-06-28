What Lily-Rose Depp And The Weeknd's Relationship Is Really Like

After much anticipation, HBO's controversial new series "The Idol" finally made its television premiere this June. The show stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a distraught pop star who meets and falls in love with Tedros, a night club owner and secret leader of a modern-day cult, played by The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye.) Billed as "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood," "The Idol" is co-created by The Weeknd, "Euphoria" showrunner Sam Levinson, and creative producer Reza Fahim. The series also stars Dan Levy, with Troye Sivan, Jennie Ruby Jane, Rachelle Sennott, Jane Adams, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Depp took to social media to express her excitement and send her love to her "Idol fam," saying, "This show and the people I was lucky enough to make it with mean everything to me," she wrote on Instagram. "Shooting it was the most special experience I've ever had, and I thank my lucky stars every day for the most beautiful little family we all built together." Specifically, she thanked Levinson and The Weeknd for casting her in the role of Jocelyn. "I'm still pinching myself that you picked me," she told the duo. "Thank you for making my dreams come true, I love you both forever."

"The Idol" marks the first major television role for both Depp and The Weeknd, whose on-screen chemistry as Jocelyn and Tedros is supposed to be off the charts – or non-existent, depending on who you ask. But how about their relationship off-screen?