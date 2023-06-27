Nicki Swift Survey Uncovers Fans' Favorite RHOC Housewife And The Choice Is Crystal Clear

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" has a special place in Bravo fans' hearts as it's the very first series of the franchise. Launched in 2006, the show was a reality television version of "Desperate Housewives" and "The O.C." It featured wealthy housewives that liked to "Whoop it up" like Vicki Gunvalson, who was the longest-running original cast member on the show until she left after Season 14. Following closely was Tamra Judge, who entered the show in Season 3. Like Gunvalson, Judge left ahead of Season 15 but returned for the current season and is bringing in the drama, per usual. "After two years of sitting on the bench, being on pause, getting fired, I came back with a lot of energy. I had a lot of built-up resentment and anger, and it might show," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Over the course of the years, "RHOC" saw many cast members come and go, including Heather Dubrow, who made her return for Season 16 after leaving in 2016. Shannon Beador has been a mainstay since she joined in Season 9 and many viewers don't want to get off that roller coaster ride. Gina Kirschenheiter has had mixed reviews and hopefully, she'll step up for her fifth season.

With 17 years of "RHOC" drama, there are clearly fan favorites, and in an exclusive Nicki Swift survey, one housewife was revealed to be the clear winner.