How Victoria Gotti Really Lost So Much Money
If you were around in the early 2000s, chances are you've heard of Victoria Gotti. The daughter of the famous Gambino mob boss, John Gotti, rose to fame when she starred in the reality show "Growing Up Gotti" in 2004 with her three sons, Carmine, Frank, and John. The show, which ran for three seasons, followed Victoria and her sons' lives in their Long Island mansion. At the time, she had been divorced from her ex-husband Carmine Agnello for about a year.
As reported by the Daily News, Victoria made out pretty well in the divorce. She received $12,500 a month in alimony and $12,500 a month in child support for her sons until Carmine turned 21, for which she then received $10,777. She was also given the mansion, which was worth more than $3 million at the time. Unfortunately, the large monthly sums didn't cover Victoria's expenses and she blamed her ex-husband for putting her in a financial mess.
Victoria Gotti unknowingly took on her ex-husband's debt
When Victoria Gotti divorced Carmine Agnello, she got their Old Westbury, New York mansion — and all the debt that came with it. In 2009, the house was at risk of going into foreclosure when Gotti was unable to keep up with the mortgage payments, which she blamed her ex-husband for, per the New York Post. According to her, he took out an $850,000 loan against the house without her knowledge and left her in severe debt when he transferred the house to her name after their divorce. "I was awarded full ownership of marital property ... and all I inherited was a house with millions of dollars worth of debt. This should finally put to rest all the government lies and rumors that I have $200 million buried in my backyard," she told the publication.
According to the Daily News, Gotti was given the chance by the courts to pay off her mortgage once she was able to sell Agnello's properties, which he had given up to the feds as a penalty for his racketeering charges. However, Agnello's mother has stakes in all three properties and she had to agree to give them up. "I'm never going to lose that house. The only way is by selling it and we wanted out of there, anyway," Gotti declared. She ultimately ended up abandoning the home and years later, it was finally sold to the highest bidder.
Victoria Gotti's mansion was bought by a bank
Victoria Gotti's sprawling Long Island estate is finally sold. On October 26, 2022, the house was auctioned off to JPMorgan Chase national bank for $2.65 million, per Page Six. The deed was transferred over to the bank the following December. Gotti attempted to sell the house in 2013 for $2.5 million but took the listing down, per Realtor. She then put it back on the market in 2015 for $2.69 million but lowered the price to $2.4 million after she split off two acres of her property and listed them for $900,000. The mansion boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pond, and a detached garage.
Since Gotti abandoned the house, the property has been in disarray with overgrown weeds, muddy water in the pool, and trash outside, as documented by BigBankz. The inside of the house still contained furniture and books, as well as personal items such as a poster for Gotti's book signing.
Although she lost millions from the foreclosure of her house, Gotti isn't doing too terribly. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she's worth $200,000 and still finds ways to make cash. She wrote the script for "My Father's Daughter," which aired in 2019. In May, she teased on Instagram, "Any day now....... New project release!!!" It seems Gotti is doing just fine since her financial crisis years ago.