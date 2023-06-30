How Victoria Gotti Really Lost So Much Money

When Victoria Gotti divorced Carmine Agnello, she got their Old Westbury, New York mansion — and all the debt that came with it. In 2009, the house was at risk of going into foreclosure when Gotti was unable to keep up with the mortgage payments, which she blamed her ex-husband for, per the New York Post. According to her, he took out an $850,000 loan against the house without her knowledge and left her in severe debt when he transferred the house to her name after their divorce. "I was awarded full ownership of marital property ... and all I inherited was a house with millions of dollars worth of debt. This should finally put to rest all the government lies and rumors that I have $200 million buried in my backyard," she told the publication.

According to the Daily News, Gotti was given the chance by the courts to pay off her mortgage once she was able to sell Agnello's properties, which he had given up to the feds as a penalty for his racketeering charges. However, Agnello's mother has stakes in all three properties and she had to agree to give them up. "I'm never going to lose that house. The only way is by selling it and we wanted out of there, anyway," Gotti declared. She ultimately ended up abandoning the home and years later, it was finally sold to the highest bidder.