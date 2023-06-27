Julian Sands, A Room With A View Actor, Confirmed Dead At 65

British actor Julian Sands — best known for his roles in films such as "A Room with a View," "Arachnophobia," and "Warlock" — has died at 65, according to People. Sands was previously confirmed as the hiker who'd gone missing in the California mountains, per TMZ. According to a statement by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department, "The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results."

Sands was first reported missing on January 13, after participating in a hike near Mount Baldy, a community located near the San Gabriel mountains, per Fox News. Following news of Sands' disappearance, local officials attempted to search for Sands, but inclement weather led to crews being ordered away, partially due to the heightened risk of avalanches. Officials did, however, attempt to continue their search by helicopter, according to a local representative. On January 19, a car confirmed to be Sands' was found in the area, per Fox 11 Los Angeles. Video obtained by the outlet shows an eerie scene of Sands' abandoned, snow-covered car sitting on the back of a tow truck.

Leaving behind his wife, Evgenia Citkowitz and three children, Sands' death marks the end of his long, notable acting journey in Hollywood.