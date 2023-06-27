Julian Sands, A Room With A View Actor, Confirmed Dead At 65
British actor Julian Sands — best known for his roles in films such as "A Room with a View," "Arachnophobia," and "Warlock" — has died at 65, according to People. Sands was previously confirmed as the hiker who'd gone missing in the California mountains, per TMZ. According to a statement by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department, "The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results."
Sands was first reported missing on January 13, after participating in a hike near Mount Baldy, a community located near the San Gabriel mountains, per Fox News. Following news of Sands' disappearance, local officials attempted to search for Sands, but inclement weather led to crews being ordered away, partially due to the heightened risk of avalanches. Officials did, however, attempt to continue their search by helicopter, according to a local representative. On January 19, a car confirmed to be Sands' was found in the area, per Fox 11 Los Angeles. Video obtained by the outlet shows an eerie scene of Sands' abandoned, snow-covered car sitting on the back of a tow truck.
Leaving behind his wife, Evgenia Citkowitz and three children, Sands' death marks the end of his long, notable acting journey in Hollywood.
Julian Sands had more than 140 acting credits
Julian Sands enjoyed a lengthy, 40-year run in Hollywood. During his career, Sands racked up more than 140 TV and film credits (via The Famous People), starting with his first film role in "Privates on Parade" in 1983. Sands scored his most notable film, "A Room With A View," quite early in his career, in 1985. The films centers on the whirlwind romance of a young English couple and has racked up a cult following. Not only was "A Room with a View" nominated for several Academy Awards, it's also Sands' only movie on Rotten Tomatoes that has a 100% rating.
With that said, Sands' dense résumé included a wide variety of other projects, which have cemented his likeness in the minds of each new generation. Other highlights from his career include "The Killing Fields," "Smallville," and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo." Sands' last project was a starring role in 2022's "The Ghosts of Monday," per IMDb.
As his family said in a statement released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's office just days before his confirmed death, "We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."