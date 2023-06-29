Did Sofia Richie Try To Come Between Justin And Hailey Bieber? We Revisit The Drama

We have all heard of the Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama, but have you heard of the Sofia Richie and Hailey drama? Probably not, but don't worry, we're here to fill you in on all the details behind the two's supposed rift. Lately, the former model has taken over everyone's wedding inspo mood boards after her gorgeous wedding to Elliot Grainge in Paris, France, per Vogue. From her wedding dress to the song she walked down the aisle to, everyone has become obsessed with Richie's dreamy nuptials. But Richie had to kiss a couple of frogs before finding her prince charming, one of which happened to be Justin Bieber.

The former model and the "Baby" singer started to make headlines in 2016 after they were seen out in Los Angeles holding hands, per CBS. The two jet-setted to several places, including Japan and Mexico, where it seemed as though their relationship had taken off. Bieber had even set up a special romantic night for Richie in honor of her 18th birthday where the model documented it all on her Snapchat, per ET

The couple's relationship appeared to be moving quickly, and while fans were upset that the heartthrob seemed taken, there was someone that appeared to be even more upset by Bieber's romance with Richie. It seems like there's just something about the musician that makes his exes continue to pop up in his life, and when Richie was dating Bieber, she had to deal with some Hailey drama.