Did Sofia Richie Try To Come Between Justin And Hailey Bieber? We Revisit The Drama
We have all heard of the Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama, but have you heard of the Sofia Richie and Hailey drama? Probably not, but don't worry, we're here to fill you in on all the details behind the two's supposed rift. Lately, the former model has taken over everyone's wedding inspo mood boards after her gorgeous wedding to Elliot Grainge in Paris, France, per Vogue. From her wedding dress to the song she walked down the aisle to, everyone has become obsessed with Richie's dreamy nuptials. But Richie had to kiss a couple of frogs before finding her prince charming, one of which happened to be Justin Bieber.
The former model and the "Baby" singer started to make headlines in 2016 after they were seen out in Los Angeles holding hands, per CBS. The two jet-setted to several places, including Japan and Mexico, where it seemed as though their relationship had taken off. Bieber had even set up a special romantic night for Richie in honor of her 18th birthday where the model documented it all on her Snapchat, per ET
The couple's relationship appeared to be moving quickly, and while fans were upset that the heartthrob seemed taken, there was someone that appeared to be even more upset by Bieber's romance with Richie. It seems like there's just something about the musician that makes his exes continue to pop up in his life, and when Richie was dating Bieber, she had to deal with some Hailey drama.
Hailey Bieber was upset Justin Bieber unfollowed her while he dated Sofia Richie
Hailey Bieber is no stranger to drama, especially when it comes to Justin Bieber. Hailey and Justin have had a complicated relationship where they would get together and break up. One of their breakups occurred in 2016, just months before he started dating Sofia Richie. Hailey spoke to Vogue in 2019 about their brief split and how the two were not seeing eye to eye. She shared, "Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through. 'Fizzled' would not be the right word — it was more like a very dramatic ex-communication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out." Because of their recent breakup, it hurt to see Justin move on so quickly with Richie.
Salt was added to the wound when the "Peaches" singer unfollowed Hailey amidst his romance with the former model, per People. A source revealed to the outlet, "Justin unfollowed Hailey on social media, and now all their friends are talking s*** on Sofia and him and how messed up it is." Apparently, Hailey even believed that it was Richie's idea to have Justin unfollow the model. The source shared, "But out of nowhere, Sofia apparently made him unfollow Hailey and now she and her friends are all super upset."
To be fair, why would Richie want her "boyfriend" following his ex? Even still, Hailey was ticked off by the unfollow.
Hailey wasn't Justin's only ex upset with Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie not only made one of Justin Bieber's exes mad but two were upset at the former model. When Justin began his relationship with Sofia, he wasn't shy about sharing it on social media. After the "Baby" singer shared a snap of Richie, fans were quick to voice how mad they were about the new relationship in the comments, per People. It got so bad that Bieber threatened to make his Instagram private, but Selena Gomez came to his fans' defense and called out Richie in the process. Gomez commented on the post, "If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol. It should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did." The two engaged in a brief online argument before it all fizzled out.
Funnily enough, Justin's other ex (and now his wife), Hailey Bieber, seemed to side with Gomez. That same day, Hailey posted a cryptic message to her Instagram, which fans believed supported the "Lose You To Love Me" singer's recent comments about Richie, per E! News. Hailey wrote, "Misplacing the blame onto someone else isn't going to get you to the next stage in life. so try not to manipulate a situation to make yourself look better." Although fans thought Hailey was defending Gomez, the model clarified that her Instagram post had nothing to do with anything Bieber related.