How Nick Cannon Got Caught Cheating On Christina Milian
The early 2000s were full of pop culture gems — boy bands, moon boots, and celebrity couples you were not-so-secretly rooting for. When Nick Cannon and Christina Milian turned their on-screen romance into a real-life relationship after filming "Love Don't Cost a Thing" in 2003, it seemed as if they were in it for the long haul. "I was attracted from day one. How could you not be attracted to someone who has a great spirit on the inside and beautiful on the outside? Being in the industry, it's hard to be in a relationship. I believe that if you can start off as friends and create a foundation, then you have something more to stand on," Cannon told Black Film at the time.
Cannon and Milian's relationship went on for two years until they broke up in 2005. Two years later, the "Drumline" actor opened up about what went south between them. "Most dudes don't want to be in relationships. You can have the baddest chick in the world, which Christina was ... but our testosterone don't allow us to just buckle down and be like, 'I want to be in a relationship,'" he stated in an interview with QD3. Cannon hinted that he wanted to explore other options but was in love with Milian at the same time. "But nobody saw me cheatin'!" he exclaimed, adding that he "gracefully bowed out."
However, years later, Milian had something different to say about why they broke up.
Christina Milian hacked into Nick Cannon's phone
Besides being a talented singer and actor, Christina Milian has some serious detective skills. She revealed in an interview with E! News that while she was dating Nick Cannon, she hacked into his phone and caught him red-handed. "The password somehow worked on the first check and I was right. And the next thing you know, for like a month, I was reading messages," Milian shared. "I was stuck in Romania. I had time. I was like, 'I can't bust him when I'm away. I need to bust him in person,' so in the meantime, I'm gonna get my intel and make sure this is for real, for real," she added, revealing that Cannon was living at her house at the time.
After the interview, Cannon defended his actions by saying he didn't cheat on Milian. "I wasn't cheating, you got to be in a relationship to cheat. We not going to get into the details but I would say the way I believe if, she went through t my phone and all that, and back then is what I told her and I will tell her now, but if you go looking for something you gon' find something," he shared with Power 106. Despite his claims of the two not being in a relationship, he later revealed that he and Milian once talked about having kids together.
Nick Cannon wanted Christina Milian to be one of the mothers of his children
Although Nick Cannon is seemingly unapologetic for supposedly cheating on Christina Milian, his one regret is not having children with her. In an interview with The Shade Room, the "Wild 'n Out" host revealed, "If I say this, I know it's gonna go viral ... I remember when I found out she was pregnant, I was like, 'Dang, man,' but I was so happy for her. I remember we were kids in love early on and so we talked about that. But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it's supposed to be given."
Milian clearly has no regrets about how her life has panned out. She's happily married to singer-songwriter Matt Pokora and they share two children together. On April 24, 2021, they welcomed their second boy. Kenna, "Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we've been on since the day he was conceived!" Milian announced on Instagram. The "Be Cool" actor continued, "Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You're a king in my eyes."
As for Cannon, he's the proud father of 12 children who he shares with six women — and he's not opposed to having more. In February, he told Entertainment Tonight, "God decides when we're done but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."