How Nick Cannon Got Caught Cheating On Christina Milian

The early 2000s were full of pop culture gems — boy bands, moon boots, and celebrity couples you were not-so-secretly rooting for. When Nick Cannon and Christina Milian turned their on-screen romance into a real-life relationship after filming "Love Don't Cost a Thing" in 2003, it seemed as if they were in it for the long haul. "I was attracted from day one. How could you not be attracted to someone who has a great spirit on the inside and beautiful on the outside? Being in the industry, it's hard to be in a relationship. I believe that if you can start off as friends and create a foundation, then you have something more to stand on," Cannon told Black Film at the time.

Cannon and Milian's relationship went on for two years until they broke up in 2005. Two years later, the "Drumline" actor opened up about what went south between them. "Most dudes don't want to be in relationships. You can have the baddest chick in the world, which Christina was ... but our testosterone don't allow us to just buckle down and be like, 'I want to be in a relationship,'" he stated in an interview with QD3. Cannon hinted that he wanted to explore other options but was in love with Milian at the same time. "But nobody saw me cheatin'!" he exclaimed, adding that he "gracefully bowed out."

However, years later, Milian had something different to say about why they broke up.