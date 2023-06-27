Diamond Expert Spots What Noah Cyrus And Firerose's Engagement Rings Have In Common - Exclusive

It's wedding season in the Cyrus family!

This past November, Billy Ray Cyrus announced that he and his girlfriend, singer Firerose, were engaged just a few months after he and Tish Cyrus divorced. According to People, Billy Ray initially proposed to his bride-to-be without an engagement ring. "Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you,'" shared Firerose. "He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'" Firerose, of course, eventually ended up with her dream ring.

While we're thrilled for Billy Ray and Firerose, he may want to coordinate with his youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, before he sets a wedding date. Noah, like her famous father, also has a wedding on the horizon! The 23-year-old took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Pinkus. "The greatest moment of my entire life was saying "yes" to spending the rest of ours together," she wrote. "This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time."

Aside from possibly having similar wedding dates (and their mutual love of Billy Ray), Noah and Firerose can also bond over their enviable engagement rings, which according to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, share a few things in common.