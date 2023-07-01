Vanessa Williams And Rick Fox Clashed Over Their Prenup Before Getting Married
Celebrity weddings often fail to live up to their glamorous reputation. Not only can the planning process be far from romantic, but celebrity couples also find themselves grappling with the sensitive subject of prenuptial agreements. Due to their substantial earning potential, it comes as no surprise that most celebrities choose to protect their finances. The richest celebs even have outrageous prenups — courtesy of their overpaid legal teams. However, some celebs don't sign an agreement at all – proving that love can sometimes lead to bad decision-making.
One celebrity couple who did have a prenup was Vanessa Williams and Rick Fox, who married back in 1999 (and divorced a few years later). According to the New York Post, the pair wed in the Caribbean and later had a second ceremony in New York. "They're planning a celebration for family and friends in the fall," shared Williams' representative at the time. However, the journey to get to their big day wasn't easy.
Vanessa Williams and Rick Fox approached their prenup differently
Vanessa Williams and Rick Fox didn't always agree on how to protect their finances. According to The New York Times, the conflict stemmed from negative experiences surrounding their previous relationships. On Fox's end, the financial aspirations of his ex-fiancé, who dropped out of school after he made it big, impacted his approach to future relationships. "That showed me she preferred to be the girlfriend of a professional athlete," said Fox. Later, she insisted on a prenup that, as his lawyers put it, would've allowed her to get "everything." Fox then suggested they wed without a legal agreement, but she refused. "Suddenly, a light bulb went off in my head and I thought, 'How dumb can I possibly be?' I said to her, 'We're not getting married at all.”' The experience compelled Fox to find a partner who was financially secure outside of him.
Williams also wanted a prenup because of her previous marriage. ”Vanessa's approach to prenuptials is: 'Whatever. I am not going anywhere, you are not going anywhere; if it makes the business people happy,'" Fox said. From there, their teams added a clause that allowed each party to retain their respective real estate investments. Unfortunately, it would come in handy when the couple announced their divorce — something that happened in August 2004.
What were the terms of Vanessa Williams and Rick Fox's divorce settlement?
Vanessa Williams and Rick Fox never revealed the terms of their divorce settlement. However, there are several ways things could've played out. Although the couple boasted about splitting their living expenses in their piece with the New York Times, things often change after divorce. For starters, Fox didn't have the courtesy to let Williams know that he was done with their relationship, which suggests that things weren't peaceful. The couple also shared one biological child, which guaranteed a meeting over child support. Plus — as the Los Angeles Times reported in 1999 — Fox signed a $25 million NBA extension a few months after they married, which is enough money to change anyone's tune. But this is all just speculation.
Fortunately, the ex-spouses seem to have gotten over the bump in their relationship. Aside from the fact that Williams and Fox regularly team up to support their daughter, they've also recently worked together on BET's "Twenties." Williams has since married Jim Skrip, while Fox appears to be a bachelor.