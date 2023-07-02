What We Know About Rachel Hollis' Boyfriend Cez Darke
New blog alert! Rachel Hollis is in a loving relationship with her boyfriend, Cez Darke. Hollis has built a career for herself by sharing her personal life with the world, including her romantic relationships. The self-help author and lifestyle guru started her blog in 2008, which ended up becoming immensely popular among the masses. Sharing everything from lifestyle tips to her personal life, Hollis didn't shy away from anything. And she isn't keeping her love for Darke hidden.
Hollis called it quits with her ex-husband, Dave, in 2020 after 16 years of marriage. The "Girl, Wash Your Face" author announced the separation on Instagram. She said, "We have worked endlessly over the last three years to make this work and have come to the conclusion that it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple." A year after she announced her split from Dave, Hollis moved on with her new boyfriend, Darke. The blogger had no idea at the time, but she would need to lean on her new boyfriend's support after her ex-husband tragically passed away in 2023.
Through the good and the bad, Darke has been by Hollis' side. Now, nearly two years into their relationship, fans are curious who the new man in the blogger's life is, and we're here to fill you in!
Cez Darke is Shawn Mendes tour manager
Cez Darke is not only friends with Shawn Mendes but also serves as the singer's tour manager, according to reports. Web of Bio notes that Darke has been a tour manager since 2006. While it's unclear when he began working for Mendes, he has had a long list of celebrity clients. His LinkedIn profile shows he has worked with big names, including Rita Ora, Jessie J, The Wanted, and many more.
Even with a resume like his, Darke is focused on working with Mendes. From taking a stroll in Los Angeles to getting breakfast together, the two can frequently be found spending time with one another. If fans were to take a look at Darke's Instagram, it's cluttered with photos of the "Treat You Better" singer. In one post, Darke shared how appreciative he is of the moments on the road with the musician. He shared, "Yesterday was one of the greatest days of my life...Watching @shawnmendes walk off stage and look back in to the stadium with a look of sheer bewilderment will be forever burned into my memory. He belongs in that setting. He deserves to be there, and he's backed up by the most incredible team that will keep him there and take him further still." It seems as though the musician is an important part of Darke's professional life.
Cez Darke and Rachel Hollis gush about each other on social media
Cez Darke and Rachel Hollis have long been Instagram official and love sharing their relationship on social media. The two aren't shy about letting the world know they are in a loving relationship, and it's too cute to handle. In January 2023, Darke shared a birthday post in honor of Hollis, and it was a swoon-worthy moment. He wrote, "Happy birthday my love! This is the first photo I took of us and I've just scrolled through at least a million more I've taken since then. I'm beaming. You are a wonder, I've never met anyone so dedicated to bettering themselves every single day, you make life a constant adventure."
Hollis has also shared her fair share of sweet posts of Darke. And if you're wondering if the tour manager is her favorite Brit, well, surprisingly, he's not. The blogger shared an Instagram post of Darke for his birthday and joked that he was her "second favorite Brit." She said, "Happy Birthday to my favorite Brit! Actually... I forgot about Maggie Smith. She's an icon. She's the dowager countess AND Mrs McGonagall. Happy birthday to my second favorite Brit!" Listen, Darke shouldn't be upset — Maggie Smith is a legend, after all. But Hollis had to be joking. At least, we think so. Even if he is second, it's clear their playful relationship is going strong.