What We Know About Rachel Hollis' Boyfriend Cez Darke

New blog alert! Rachel Hollis is in a loving relationship with her boyfriend, Cez Darke. Hollis has built a career for herself by sharing her personal life with the world, including her romantic relationships. The self-help author and lifestyle guru started her blog in 2008, which ended up becoming immensely popular among the masses. Sharing everything from lifestyle tips to her personal life, Hollis didn't shy away from anything. And she isn't keeping her love for Darke hidden.

Hollis called it quits with her ex-husband, Dave, in 2020 after 16 years of marriage. The "Girl, Wash Your Face" author announced the separation on Instagram. She said, "We have worked endlessly over the last three years to make this work and have come to the conclusion that it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple." A year after she announced her split from Dave, Hollis moved on with her new boyfriend, Darke. The blogger had no idea at the time, but she would need to lean on her new boyfriend's support after her ex-husband tragically passed away in 2023.

Through the good and the bad, Darke has been by Hollis' side. Now, nearly two years into their relationship, fans are curious who the new man in the blogger's life is, and we're here to fill you in!