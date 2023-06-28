Ryan Mallett, Former NFL Quarterback, Dead At 35 After Tragic Drowning

Ryan Mallet, a former quarterback New England Patriots was tragically killed after drowning in Florida, Deadline confirms. He was 35. "The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent drowning that claimed the life of a tourist in the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon," a June 27 Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's office read.

According to the post, Mallett, who was among a group of people caught in a wave was not breathing when he was pulled out from the water. Upon getting to the hospital, the NFL star was pronounced dead. "We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones in his tragic passing," the department added.

Since the tragic news broke, Mallet's death has been met with an outpour of tributes from many of his former NFL colleagues, including Tom Brady, for whom he played backup. "We lost a great man, Thank you for everything Ryan," Brady poignantly wrote on his Instagram, per Fox News.

More to come...