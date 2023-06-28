A Look At Tisha Campbell's Friendship With Martin Co-Star Tichina Arnold

In an industry full of competition and cattiness, Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold have always had each other's backs. Many know the two actors from the hit '90s show "Martin" where they played best friends, but in reality, Campbell and Arnold were BFFs since they were kids auditioning for the same role. The two remained friends since and nabbed a role in "Little Shop of Horrors" as part of a singing trio when they were just teens.

Campbell and Arnold went on to act together in "Martin" from 1992 until its end in 1997. "Tichina and I were roommates at the time, and she had just auditioned for the Pam role ... A couple of weeks later, we found out that she got the role and we were jumping up and down. It was amazing to be able to work with somebody who's my friend, and we were doing all of that together," Campbell shared with Netflix. After "Martin" ended, the two friends drifted apart while living their separate lives, but a heartbreaking time for Cambell brought them back together again.