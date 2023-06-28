A Look At Tisha Campbell's Friendship With Martin Co-Star Tichina Arnold
In an industry full of competition and cattiness, Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold have always had each other's backs. Many know the two actors from the hit '90s show "Martin" where they played best friends, but in reality, Campbell and Arnold were BFFs since they were kids auditioning for the same role. The two remained friends since and nabbed a role in "Little Shop of Horrors" as part of a singing trio when they were just teens.
Campbell and Arnold went on to act together in "Martin" from 1992 until its end in 1997. "Tichina and I were roommates at the time, and she had just auditioned for the Pam role ... A couple of weeks later, we found out that she got the role and we were jumping up and down. It was amazing to be able to work with somebody who's my friend, and we were doing all of that together," Campbell shared with Netflix. After "Martin" ended, the two friends drifted apart while living their separate lives, but a heartbreaking time for Cambell brought them back together again.
Tichina Arnold helped Tisha Campbell through her divorce
Tisha Cambell and Tichina Arnold have always been there for each other through thick and thin. While the two never had a falling out, there was a period when they weren't as tight. But they became close again when Campbell went through her divorce from Duane Martin in 2018. "We reconnected, Tichina and I, and have not been separated since [my divorce]. We actually had a little bit of a split. She went and was living her life and I was living mine, and for about eight years we kinda just did that. And then all of a sudden we just came back together and there was this whole new relationship. [It's] bigger, better, more beautiful, more sisterly," Campbell told People (via 93.1 FM).
While going through her divorce, Arnold gave Campbell some hard truths that she needed to hear. "She said, 'You really need to think about getting married before you say yes.' But she said it very colorfully ... it comes with truth and honesty," the "Boomerang" actor revealed on the Tamron Hall Show. Since their reconnection, Campbell and Arnold have worked together again on various projects, and the two besties are taking Hollywood by storm.
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold have amazing friendship chemistry on and off camera
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are both talented actors and singers, so they were natural choices as hosts for the Soul Train Music Awards four years in a row. "Producing and hosting the Soul Train Awards for the last three years with my childhood friend has truly been one of the high points of my life," Campbell shared, per ABC Audio. Arnold stated, "Returning to my hometown where it all began for us as young girls and hosting the iconic Soul Train Awards at the Apollo is a truly a childhood dream come true. I'm honored to stand beside Tisha and take our place in history hosting and creatively producing such an iconic show."
Campbell and Arnold have another project in the works — a talk show tentatively called "Tisha & Tichina Have Issues," Entertainment Tonight reported in 2021. "Tichina and I have worked together and known each other so long ... we finish each other's jokes! I'm happy that me and my bestie will have the opportunity to create and enjoy a platform where our audience can get intimate with us — and when our celebrity guests come through, they can bring on a friend so we can all get to know them in a more fun, open and candid way," Campbell declared. Although the show's release date hasn't been announced as of yet, we're all for the two BFFs sharing the screen again.