Messy Details Involving Adrienne Maloof And Paul Nassif's Divorce

Divorces are oftentimes messy and Adrienne Maloof's split with Paul Nassif was no different. According to the divorce filing, Nassif accused Maloof of being "physically violent" and displaying "toxic" behavior in front of their children, per People.

He also claimed she called him derogatory names and became violent toward him, calling him a "horrible father" after she was stopped from inviting her mother to an event. Maloof, in turn, accused Nassif of spanking the kids and being physically violent toward her as well. She also claimed he carried around a gun in his briefcase which he left unlocked. The plastic surgeon stated that he had a gun license but turned it into the police station.

In another turn of events, Maloof requested and was granted temporary custody of their children after she claimed that he physically abused them, per Us Weekly. In the filing, Nassif allegedly spanked one of their sons and put his hands around one of their necks. He was also accused of kicking their family dog. Massif's lawyer stated, "This smacks of underhandedness. Adrienne wasn't even present when this allegedly occurred. It is a sad day when parents have to stoop to the level of making false allegations against another parent. Although it seemed as if Maloof and Nassif would never see eye-to-eye, it took a year for them to finally reach an agreement.