Messy Details Involving Adrienne Maloof And Paul Nassif's Divorce
Once upon a time, Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif were "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" couple that made you laugh and cringe at the same time. The two constantly bickered, and while it was often lighthearted, Maloof's long-suffering eye rolls aimed at Nassif made you wonder if the two actually enjoyed being married to each other. Fast forward to the end of "RHOBH" Season 3 and the couple were unsurprisingly headed toward divorce after 10 years of marriage.
As People reported, Nassif filed for legal separation in July 2012 due to "irreconcilable differences" and asked for joint physical and legal custody of their three children. "I'm so sorry that this is happening but my children are my life and sometimes we need to do what's best for them. It's an unfortunate situation but, I have to have my kids' best interest at heart," Maloof told Radar at the time. However, things soon started getting messy between the former couple and some shady accusations about each other came out that turned the divorce into an ugly affair.
Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif accused each other of physical abuse
Divorces are oftentimes messy and Adrienne Maloof's split with Paul Nassif was no different. According to the divorce filing, Nassif accused Maloof of being "physically violent" and displaying "toxic" behavior in front of their children, per People.
He also claimed she called him derogatory names and became violent toward him, calling him a "horrible father" after she was stopped from inviting her mother to an event. Maloof, in turn, accused Nassif of spanking the kids and being physically violent toward her as well. She also claimed he carried around a gun in his briefcase which he left unlocked. The plastic surgeon stated that he had a gun license but turned it into the police station.
In another turn of events, Maloof requested and was granted temporary custody of their children after she claimed that he physically abused them, per Us Weekly. In the filing, Nassif allegedly spanked one of their sons and put his hands around one of their necks. He was also accused of kicking their family dog. Massif's lawyer stated, "This smacks of underhandedness. Adrienne wasn't even present when this allegedly occurred. It is a sad day when parents have to stoop to the level of making false allegations against another parent. Although it seemed as if Maloof and Nassif would never see eye-to-eye, it took a year for them to finally reach an agreement.
Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif learned how to get along with each other for their kids
While Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif's divorce was contentious, the two were able to settle their differences a year after their separation. In August 2013, they shared that they reached an agreement on all the matters pertaining to their divorce and stated, "Our first priority is our children's well-being and happiness. As their parents and advocates that is our goal. Our children are our most important treasures and need to be treated with the respect and privacy they deserve. We're happy to be moving forward with our lives in a positive way not only individually but as co-parents," E! News reported.
It wasn't easy for Maloof and Nassif to co-parent peacefully. The former "RHOBH" star shared with The Daily Dish in 2020, "The good thing is ... now we are very good friends, care about each other. I believe we really worked hard, we work at it to make things right for our children. We had to do a lot of counseling, and that's just the way it is. It was years of counseling, it was years of co-parenting." According to Bravo, years after their messy divorce, Maloof and Nassif were seen out and about together with their respective partners, proving that with some time and a lot of therapy, exes can learn how to get along.